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INSIGHTS

What we bring: critical thinking | Human Reinvented | Frank Ng & Ryan Ng

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1 hour ago
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Assume you now understand generative artificial intelligence and have learned the disciplines of working with it. Others can learn the same skills. So what makes you different? Are you simply another efficient AI operator?

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The new unit of work is AI + me. To get more from that combination, the human side must bring more to the table.

Start with critical thinking.

Critical thinking in the age of AI is the capability that keeps both the output and the standard used to judge it under your control, placing you at the point of judgment at all times.

Judgment can easily degrade into approval when the model hands you a polished, professional-looking result. It may contain factual errors, weak logic, or unsupported assumptions, but fluency makes them harder to see. AI is exceptionally good at making work look finished.

Sometimes the output is correct but ordinary: safe, predictable, and similar to what anyone using the same model could produce. Nothing is obviously wrong, but nothing sets the work apart.

Critical thinking is therefore your first line of defense. It tests the reasoning, assumptions, evidence, and alternatives behind the answer. What has been overlooked? What would change the conclusion? Does the answer fit the real context and consequences?

It must also examine the standard itself. Are you holding the output to a bar worthy of the decision at hand, or are you accepting it simply because it looks better than what you could have produced alone? A bar set too low is how a correct but ordinary answer gets approved.

The dangerous trap is allowing the model’s output to become the standard by which that same output is judged.

The machine offers similar power to everyone. Critical thinking determines how much of that power you can use without surrendering judgment. The stronger it is, the more complex the work you can take on with AI.

AI can produce the work. Critical thinking decides whether it stands.

Frank Ng is a retired NASDAQ CEO, who co-authors this column with his son Ryan after publishing their book Hey AI, Let’s Talk!

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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