Citybus driver arrested after 10 passengers injured in Tuen Mun Road crash

A Citybus driver was arrested after 10 passengers were injured when a bus crashed into a roadside barrier on Tuen Mun Road on Tuesday morning (Jul 21).

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The Route 952P bus was travelling from Tuen Mun to Causeway Bay at around 9am when it reportedly lost control and struck a roadside barrier on the Kowloon-bound carriageway near Bellagio.

The impact shattered windows on the lower deck, leaving broken glass strewn across the passenger compartment.

One man and nine women, aged between 23 and 45, were injured, with six suffering cuts from broken glass. All were conscious and taken to hospital for treatment.

Police arrested the 64-year-old bus captain. The Accident Investigation Unit of New Territories South is investigating the cause of the crash.

An upper-deck passenger said she noticed the bus swerving moments before the collision.

"The bus kept swerving left and right for a while. It was going a bit faster, so I fastened my seat belt. Less than half a minute later, it hit the barrier," she said.

She said about half of the upper deck seats were occupied and none of the passengers there were injured. However, when she went to the lower deck after the crash, she found it strewn with shattered glass and injured passengers.

She added that the bus captain asked whether anyone had been injured, but did not respond when she asked whether there had been a problem with the bus.

"It wasn't just one or two swerves. The bus kept drifting left and right, which wasn't normal," she said.

Citybus expressed sympathy to the injured passengers and said staff had been dispatched to the scene and hospitals to provide assistance. The company said it would fully cooperate with the police investigation and had suspended the bus captain from driving duties pending the outcome of the inquiry.