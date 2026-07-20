Deborah Lee breaks silence after Patrick Tse’s death

Former wife Deborah Lee and daughter Jennifer Tse Ting-ting were seen in Central on Monday (Jul 20) evening following the death of veteran Hong Kong actor Patrick Tse Yin, who passed away at the age of 89.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Read more: Patrick Tse dies at 89, Nicholas Tse returns to HK as family announces veteran actor’s passing

According to Sing Tao Headline, a sister publication of The Standard, Lee and Jennifer Tse arrived at Landmark in Central at around 6pm.

Jennifer was dressed entirely in black, with sunglasses and a face mask covering her face. Looking visibly upset, she stayed close to her mother throughout their appearance.

Lee, meanwhile, wore an all-white outfit, with her eyes visibly swollen and red following Tse’s death.

When asked about funeral arrangements, Lee briefly responded: “It is not convenient to discuss that at the moment.”

Asked about her feelings, she politely put her hands together and said: “Thank you… no, no…” before declining to comment further.

She then gave a slight bow and nod before leaving with Jennifer and entering the Prince’s Building.

Tse, one of Hong Kong cinema’s most recognizable stars, had a career spanning more than five decades. He was also the father of singer and actor Nicholas Tse Ting-fung and actress Jennifer Tse.