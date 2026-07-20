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ENTERTAINMENT

Deborah Lee breaks silence after Patrick Tse’s death

ENTERTAINMENT
19 mins ago
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Former wife Deborah Lee and daughter Jennifer Tse Ting-ting were seen in Central on Monday (Jul 20) evening following the death of veteran Hong Kong actor Patrick Tse Yin, who passed away at the age of 89.

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Read more: Patrick Tse dies at 89, Nicholas Tse returns to HK as family announces veteran actor’s passing

According to Sing Tao Headline, a sister publication of The Standard, Lee and Jennifer Tse arrived at Landmark in Central at around 6pm.

Jennifer was dressed entirely in black, with sunglasses and a face mask covering her face. Looking visibly upset, she stayed close to her mother throughout their appearance.

Lee, meanwhile, wore an all-white outfit, with her eyes visibly swollen and red following Tse’s death.

When asked about funeral arrangements, Lee briefly responded: “It is not convenient to discuss that at the moment.”

Asked about her feelings, she politely put her hands together and said: “Thank you… no, no…” before declining to comment further.

She then gave a slight bow and nod before leaving with Jennifer and entering the Prince’s Building.

Tse, one of Hong Kong cinema’s most recognizable stars, had a career spanning more than five decades. He was also the father of singer and actor Nicholas Tse Ting-fung and actress Jennifer Tse.

Deborah Lee Patrick Tse

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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