Patrick Tse died of pneumonia last Thursday and was cremated in low-key funeral, sources reveal

Hong Kong screen legend Patrick Tse, known affectionately as "Fourth Brother," has passed away at the age of 89, with his son Nicholas Tse and daughter Jennifer Tse confirming the news on social media. The Standard's sister publication Sing Tao Headline has learned exclusively that Tse died of pneumonia on July 16 and was cremated on Monday morning at Wo Hop Shek Crematorium in Fanling under his birth name, Tse Ka-yuk.

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Tse, who had been wheelchair-bound in his later years and had previously suffered a stroke, contracted pneumonia and died on July 16. His son Nicholas, who was preparing for concerts in the mainland on July 25 and 26, and daughter Jennifer, who was in Canada, both returned quietly to Hong Kong to bid farewell to their father.

In accordance with Tse's wish for a low-key funeral, the family opted for a hospital departure, bypassing a traditional funeral parlour wake. A simple ceremony was held at the hospital mortuary before the cremation, with no public memorial service.

His former wife Deborah Lee, Nicholas and Jennifer were seen at Wo Hop Shek Crematorium on Monday morning. The entire process from death to cremation was completed within days.