Boy, 15, dies after fall at Tung Chung estate

A 15-year-old boy died after falling from a height at Mun Shun House, Mun Tung Estate in Tung Chung early on Tuesday, police said.

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Police received a report from security at around 12.01am that the boy had been found lying unconscious outside the building. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations suggest the boy fell from a unit in the building. A suicide note was found. The cause of death is pending a post-mortem examination.

According to sources, the boy may have been distressed over personal issues.

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, help is available. Dial 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or 2382 2007 for Suicide Prevention Services.

You can also call Suicide Prevention Services at 2382 0000 or CEASE Crisis Centre of Tung Wah Groups of Hospitals at 18281.The government hotline 18111 can provide support for people with mental health needs and render immediate mental health support and referral services.

