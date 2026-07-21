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NEWS

(Video) Shau Kei Wan burst pipe repair sparks ‘unsung heroes’ praise for water workers

NEWS
59 mins ago
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Video footage circulating online shows water workers struggling to repair a burst 18-inch water pipe at the junction of Shau Kei Wan Road and Sun Sing Street, as water continued to gush out while they worked.

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The pipe burst on Sunday, cutting water supply to parts of Shau Kei Wan. Water supplies were gradually restored by around 11am on Monday after overnight repairs.

In the footage, at least three workers in high-visibility vests are seen trying to fix a leak, with one using a road sign to block the flow while others crouched at the site. One worker, repeatedly sprayed in the back, called out: "Turn off the water! Turn it off!"

The clip drew appreciation online, with many thanking the workers as "unsung heroes." Some questioned whether sufficient safety measures were in place.

The Water Supplies Department apologised for the inconvenience and said some areas, particularly those at higher elevations or at the end of the network, may take longer to regain supply. The department said it would seek legislative funding for a "smart water pressure management system" to improve monitoring.

Shau Kei Wan burst pipe water workers

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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