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Industrial realignment: Can Burnham’s carbon pivot, property taxes revive the British working class?
With the rallying cry to “bring back hope” and a bold promise to deliver “the most significant change moment in our politics for 40 years,” Andy Burnham officially became Britain’s seventh prime minister in a decade. Appointed by King Charles III on July 20, the former Greater Manchester Mayor bypassed traditional Westminster pathways to inherit a nation deeply scarred by economic stagnation and intense political volatility. Known for his trademark “Manchesterism” branding up north, Burnham’s most eye-catching commitment is a radical plan to reverse the UK’s historic North-South wealth divide by systematically dismantling Whitehall’s centralized authority.
At the heart of Burnham’s domestic agenda is an aggressive devolution strategy. He proposes establishing a “No 10 for the North” unit in Manchester, effectively shifting critical decision-making away from London while handing regional mayors unprecedented control over locally raised revenues. To fund this geographical rebalancing, Burnham aims to replace outdated council taxes and stamp duties with a progressive land value or proportional property tax. By specifically targeting second homes, vacant properties, and foreign-owned real estate, the policy aims to remove 8.7 million renting households from the property tax system entirely. This structural shift rebalances the national tax burden from economically depressed regions like the North East to the overheated housing markets of London and the South East.
While this sweeping overhaul will inevitably spark fierce resistance from wealthy southern landowners, the projected revenue is vital for Burnham’s broader fiscal strategy. The cash injection is designed to plug the country’s ballooning national deficit while simultaneously bankrolling an expanded defense budget.
To ease the chronic cost-of-living crisis and revive national manufacturing, Burnham is also championing the state-directed nationalization of key public utilities. Most controversially, he has signaled a pragmatic willingness to fast-track North Sea oil and gas drilling projects. This energy pivot is projected to generate over 13 billion pounds (HK$137 billion) in domestic tax receipts – funds directly earmarked to subsidize a US$4.3 billion (HK$33.54 billion) consumer energy relief fund and preserve vital engineering jobs during the green transition.
This unapologetic focus on working-class economic security has already exposed deep ideological rifts within the Labour cabinet. Net-zero purists, led by prominent architects like Ed Miliband, argue that expanding fossil fuel drilling severely damages Britain’s international climate leadership. While Burnham maintains that there will be “no turning away from net-zero,” his refusal to let environmental targets alienate industrial communities threatens to spark a prolonged civil war within his own administration.
Compounding these internal dynamics is a looming diplomatic crisis with Beijing. On his first day in Downing Street, Burnham inherits an escalating geopolitical feud triggered by his predecessor’s last-minute decision to strip China’s Jingye Group of its domestic corporate ownership, a move Beijing has branded as “outright robbery.”
Lacking extensive foreign policy experience and previously labeled by critics as too accommodating toward China, the new prime minister faces an unforgiving learning curve. If Burnham cannot masterfully balance domestic economic restructuring with new foreign policy challenges, this international pressure cooker could easily derail his premiership before his vision for the North ever leaves the ground.