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ENTERTAINMENT

Charmaine Sheh pays tribute to Patrick Tse, recalls his warmth and generosity

ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh Sze-man has paid tribute to veteran actor Patrick Tse Yin following his death at the age of 89, sharing heartfelt memories of working with the screen legend and describing him as a dedicated, humorous and gracious senior who always supported younger actors.

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In a social media post on Monday (Jul 20), Sheh recalled filming the TV drama Bet Hur with Tse. She said he was always willing to share his experience, held himself to high standards and brought humor to the set.

Sheh also shared a behind-the-scenes video in which she jokingly asked Tse how to become the "King of Gamblers." In response, the veteran actor immediately asked for a deck of cards and personally taught her a few card tricks. Wearing his signature sunglasses and leather jacket, Tse joked that the most important thing was to "strike a stylish pose," drawing laughter from the actress.

Sheh revealed that on her final day of filming, Tse surprised her with a bouquet of flowers and told her he was happy to have worked with her.

"He was truly a warm-hearted gentleman," she wrote, ending her tribute with the words: "Forever remembered. RIP."

Charmaine ShehPatrick Tse

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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