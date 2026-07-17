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Building confidence across borders | The Weekly Reformer | Roden Tong
17-07-2026 01:48 HKT
There are nights when sport becomes more than sport. It becomes theater, memory, and sometimes, a very expensive lesson in timing. Watching England face Argentina in the 2026 World Cup semi-final felt like one of those nights. I was not an England fan, nor an Argentina fan. I watched as a neutral man who enjoys beautiful football, strong character, and the strange drama that only the World Cup can produce.
Still, when England took control of the match, I felt something unusual in the room. England had not been in a World Cup final for so many years, and there was a sense that history was slowly opening its door. The passing was confident, the tempo was right, the players looked brave. It was not reckless football. It was mature, balanced, and full of quiet authority. Even as a neutral viewer, I found myself respecting the occasion.
So I did what any gentleman with a taste for ceremony might do: I opened the humidor and chose a fine cigar.
The first draw was beautiful. Warm cedar, roasted nuts, leather, and a little sweet spice. On the side table sat a glass of Château Lynch-Bages, breathing quietly in the dim light. Outside, the rural night was still. No city glare, no traffic noise, only the soft darkness beyond the window and the low murmur of the match. The cigar matched the mood perfectly. It was not yet a celebration, but it had the feeling of one beginning. The smoke rose slowly, almost confidently, as if England’s long wait was finally being answered.
Then came the change.
England manager Thomas Tuchel made his adjustments, and I almost could not believe what I was watching. England had the upper hand. They had the rhythm, the shape, and the confidence. Yet somehow, they began to play as if they were the weaker side. The lines dropped. The passing became cautious. The players stopped asking questions of Argentina and started answering them instead. For a neutral audience, it was shocking. Why invite pressure when you have already taken control of the room?
At that moment, the cigar changed character. Or perhaps I did. The same cedar note that had felt elegant now tasted dry and severe. The sweet spice faded into something sharper. Every draw became slower, more thoughtful, almost tense. I held the cigar between my fingers and watched the ash grow longer than it should, because I was too absorbed to tap it away. The smoke no longer felt like celebration. It became a witness to hesitation.
Argentina sensed it, of course. Great teams always do. They came forward with greater belief, and England’s earlier confidence began to look like a memory from another match. The Château Lynch-Bages, rich and dark in the glass, suddenly felt more serious than pleasurable.
And then, in the final minutes, England lost it.
I was genuinely shocked. Not heartbroken like a true supporter, but stunned in the way one feels when a master chef ruins the final course of a beautiful dinner. England had been ahead in spirit, then surrendered the mood of the match. Football can be cruel, but sometimes the cruelty is invited in. The cigar burned on quietly, its final smoke bitter, warm, and strangely appropriate.
Dixtionary is a global citizen and seasoned entrepreneur who views luxury through the lens of philosophy and heritage / @dix.tionary