Man in custody after incendiary device set off at FBI in New York, FBI says

A man was taken into custody on Monday after an incendiary device was set off at a building that houses FBI headquarters and an Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in lower Manhattan.

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Video footage from the scene played on CNN showed uniformed police and other officers surrounding a man and taking him into custody as smoke billowed from the area.

"This morning an individual deployed an incendiary device outside of 26 Federal Plaza in New York. The individual is in custody and two minor injuries reported thus far," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement posted on X.

He said the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating the incident, which occurred around 8:30 a.m.

The building at 26 Federal Plaza is just blocks from City Hall and federal courthouses.

Reuters