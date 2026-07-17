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(Video) Armoured vehicle crashes into To Kwa Wan scrap metal shop, narrowly missing pedestrians

NEWS
1 hour ago
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An armoured vehicle was captured on CCTV as it slowly mounted the pavement and crashed into a scrap metal shop on Chi Kiang Street in To Kwa Wan on Monday, narrowly avoiding pedestrians, police said.

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The 50-second footage, recorded around 12.02pm, shows the vehicle, with hazard lights flashing, slowly crossing two lanes and heading towards the opposite pavement. It hit a metal cage outside the shop before crashing into the gate, with a loud bang heard on the footage.

Two shop employees were startled by the impact. No one was injured as the vehicle was moving slowly and pedestrians were able to step aside.

Police received a report at 12.35pm that the vehicle had skidded due to wet road conditions. Online speculation suggested the driver may have failed to engage the handbrake or that the vehicle had a mechanical fault.

To Kwa Wan armoured vehicle traffic accident

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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