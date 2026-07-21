Man reports suspected needle in shuttle bus seat at Ma On Shan mall

A man sought police assistance after reporting that he had been pricked by a suspected needle while travelling on a shopping mall shuttle bus in Ma On Shan on Tuesday (Jul 21).

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Police received a report at about 2.08pm that the man believed he had been pricked by a needle in the seat of the shuttle bus outside We Go Mall on Po Tai Street.

Officers attended the scene and initially classified the case as a request for police assistance. The circumstances are under investigation.