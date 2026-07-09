Night Recap - July 9, 2026

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Woman charged with murder over fatal Wah Fu Estate minibus stop fight

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A 50-year-old woman charged with murder over the death of another woman after a fight at a minibus stop in Wah Fu Estate, Aberdeen, will appear in Eastern Magistrates’ Courts on Friday.

Sensitive airspace near Ukraine likely prompted NATO interception after Cathay jet lost contact: expert

NATO’s decision to scramble fighter jets to intercept a Cathay Pacific Airways flight over Romania was likely triggered by the highly sensitive nature of the airspace near the Ukraine war zone, an aviation expert said on Thursday.

Furry companions get half-rolled welcome mat as pet permits land in eateries

With Hong Kong ending its decades-old pet-in-dining ban, the fur is flying among diners split between those cheering social progress and those fearing hygiene risks.

Lawmakers urge public museums to launch night rentals to plug $510m deficit

Lawmakers have urged Hong Kong’s public museums to fully capitalize on market opportunities, such as renting out venues after closing hours, as the facilities recorded a deficit of over HK$500 million last year.

Eight UGC-funded universities admit 319 students under nomination scheme

A total of 319 students have accepted offers from Hong Kong’s eight University Grants Committee-funded universities under this year’s School Nominations Direct Admission Scheme, the Education Bureau said.

Business Today

HKU expects HK GDP to increase 4pc in 2026

The University of Hong Kong expects a full-year economic growth of 3.5 percent to 4 percent, an upward revision of 1 percentage point from the previous forecast, based on Hong Kong’s much stronger-than-expected economic performance in the first half of the year.

China aims to raise EV share of vehicle ownership to 30pc by 2030

China aims for pure electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids to account for 30 percent of all vehicles on its roads by 2030, according to a national carbon-peaking action plan released on Thursday.

US-Iran ceasefire raises HK SMEs' optimism in Q3, but still remain cautious

Standard Chartered Hong Kong SME Leading Business Index rose 0.8 points from the last quarter to 44.1 in the third quarter, reflecting small and medium-sized enterprises' optimism, yet they remain cautious on the improvements of the external environment.

Bank of Japan sees growing inflation pressures from Middle East war

The Bank of Japan said on Thursday the US-Israeli war on Iran is likely to prod more firms to raise prices later this year, signalling caution over mounting inflationary pressures that could bolster the case for further interest rate hikes.

China plans to let top AI firms buy limited Nvidia H200 chips, the Information reports

China is planning to allow the country's top AI companies to buy a limited number of Nvidia's H200 chips, the Information reported on Wednesday, citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

World/China

Iran says it hits US military targets in Gulf, prepares to bury slain leader

Iranian armed forces targeted U.S. military infrastructure in neighbouring Gulf states on Thursday following U.S. strikes on Iran's southern coastal and eastern provinces, putting further strain on a three-week-old ceasefire agreement.

Nearly 150 Japan academics oppose bill banning national flag desecration

A group of nearly 150 Japanese academics said Thursday they had petitioned lawmakers over a bill that criminalises the act of damaging the national flag, arguing it threatens the right to freedom of expression.

Mandelson appointment as US envoy 'disastrous' for UK: committee

The appointment of Peter Mandelson as UK ambassador to the US despite close ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was "highly damaging" to the government and harmful to Britain's international standing, a parliamentary committee said Thursday.

Woman arrested in Japan for sewing shut housemate's lips

Japanese police arrested a woman near Tokyo for allegedly sewing shut the lips of her housemate, officials said Thursday.

Trump wants to leave the Iran war behind. That won't happen soon

U.S. President Donald Trump’s struggle to extricate himself from the unpopular Iran war has hit a new roadblock with the latest exchange of attacks between the two sides, leaving him with few good options and a faltering ceasefire.