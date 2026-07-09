logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HK archery coach wins high court challenge over three-year suspension by governing body

NEWS
38 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

A Hong Kong archery coach has successfully won a High Court challenge against a three-year suspension imposed by the Archery Association of Hong Kong, China, which had accused him of verbally harassing a female coach in connection with the 67th Festival of Sport - Archery Tournament in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Deputy High Court Judge Kwong Ka-tung ruled on Wednesday that the association's disciplinary process was procedurally unfair. 

The judge ordered the coach's membership to be immediately reinstated and barred the association from enforcing the suspension, though the plaintiff's separate claim for financial damages was dismissed.

The plaintiff, who also serves as an archery judge, was accused of filming a competitor during the tournament and later posting comments on Facebook that were alleged to constitute verbal harassment. 

After receiving a complaint in April 2024, the association held a disciplinary hearing, after which its executive committee voted to suspend the plaintiff's membership for three years.

The judge found the hearing was unfair because the plaintiff received only seven days' notice before it was held on July 16, 2024, despite having arranged an overseas training trip with students a year earlier. 

The hearing proceeded in the plaintiff's absence, leaving the plaintiff with no opportunity to respond to the allegations. The plaintiff was also not allowed legal representation or given a chance to make submissions before the executive committee.

The court also found the disciplinary proceedings relied on a complaint letter rather than formal charges. 

It noted that the venue rules of the Leisure and Cultural Services Department did not prohibit photography, while one finding that the plaintiff had used foul language was not even included in the original complaint.

The judge ruled that if the association decides to reopen disciplinary proceedings, it must restart the process in accordance with proper procedures. 

Although the plaintiff failed to prove any loss and was therefore not awarded damages, the association was ordered to pay the plaintiff's legal costs.

The association said it respected the ruling and was reviewing the judgment with its legal team before deciding its next step. 

The governing body reiterated that it maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy toward professional misconduct, inappropriate gender-related behavior, and any form of harassment.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(file photo)
HK braces for scorching 38-degree heatwave as Super Typhoon Bavi approaches
NEWS
50 mins ago
source: online
New child abuse reporting law nets 176 cases in first two quarters; official sees no misuse of rules
NEWS
1 hour ago
Hong Kong Fashion Fest returns as city pushes local designers onto global stage
NEWS
1 hour ago
VTC to offer 13,000 places across 140 programs as HKDSE results out next Wed
NEWS
1 hour ago
PolyU, HOYA launch new myopia control lenses for children
NEWS
1 hour ago
Eight UGC-funded universities admit 319 students under nomination scheme
NEWS
2 hours ago
ICAC charges three over $1.3m community care voucher fruad
NEWS
2 hours ago
Photo stalls and cruise touts blamed for obstructing pedestrian flow along Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront
NEWS
2 hours ago
New Huanggang Port and fire services bills added as govt revises annual legislative agenda
NEWS
3 hours ago
Pak Shek Kok Station project heads to District Council with 2033 target intact: sources
NEWS
3 hours ago
(Online photo)
Hungary scrambles fighter jets after Cathay flight loses contact over Romania
NEWS
23 hours ago
Domestic helper proposed pay rise too much for most employers, says union chair
NEWS
07-07-2026 14:25 HKT
Local airlines announce special flight arrangements as Super Typhoon Bavi approaches
NEWS
08-07-2026 13:33 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.