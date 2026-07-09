HK archery coach wins high court challenge over three-year suspension by governing body

A Hong Kong archery coach has successfully won a High Court challenge against a three-year suspension imposed by the Archery Association of Hong Kong, China, which had accused him of verbally harassing a female coach in connection with the 67th Festival of Sport - Archery Tournament in 2024.

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Deputy High Court Judge Kwong Ka-tung ruled on Wednesday that the association's disciplinary process was procedurally unfair.

The judge ordered the coach's membership to be immediately reinstated and barred the association from enforcing the suspension, though the plaintiff's separate claim for financial damages was dismissed.

The plaintiff, who also serves as an archery judge, was accused of filming a competitor during the tournament and later posting comments on Facebook that were alleged to constitute verbal harassment.

After receiving a complaint in April 2024, the association held a disciplinary hearing, after which its executive committee voted to suspend the plaintiff's membership for three years.

The judge found the hearing was unfair because the plaintiff received only seven days' notice before it was held on July 16, 2024, despite having arranged an overseas training trip with students a year earlier.

The hearing proceeded in the plaintiff's absence, leaving the plaintiff with no opportunity to respond to the allegations. The plaintiff was also not allowed legal representation or given a chance to make submissions before the executive committee.

The court also found the disciplinary proceedings relied on a complaint letter rather than formal charges.

It noted that the venue rules of the Leisure and Cultural Services Department did not prohibit photography, while one finding that the plaintiff had used foul language was not even included in the original complaint.

The judge ruled that if the association decides to reopen disciplinary proceedings, it must restart the process in accordance with proper procedures.

Although the plaintiff failed to prove any loss and was therefore not awarded damages, the association was ordered to pay the plaintiff's legal costs.

The association said it respected the ruling and was reviewing the judgment with its legal team before deciding its next step.

The governing body reiterated that it maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy toward professional misconduct, inappropriate gender-related behavior, and any form of harassment.