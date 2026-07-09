HK braces for scorching 38-degree heatwave as Super Typhoon Bavi approaches

Hong Kong is set to endure extreme heat in the coming days, with temperatures expected to soar to a sweltering 38 degrees Celsius in parts of the New Territories, driven by the outer subsiding air of Super Typhoon Bavi.

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The Hong Kong Observatory's nine-day weather forecast indicates that as the super typhoon advances towards the waters east of Taiwan before heading toward the coastal regions of Zhejiang and Fujian, it will bring exceptionally hot and hazy conditions to the Guangdong region.

On Friday, the urban maximum temperature will reach 33 degrees Celsius with some isolated showers.

The heat is expected to intensify significantly by Saturday, pushing urban temperatures up to 35 degrees.

The New Territories will be particularly affected by this extreme heatwave.

Temperatures in Ta Kwu Ling, Sai Kung, and Tin Shui Wai are predicted to reach 37 degrees, while Sheung Shui and Yuen Long could face unprecedented highs of 38 degrees.

While the weekend will start off generally sunny and extremely hot, the high temperatures are likely to trigger localized showers and thunderstorms by late Saturday.

Coastal areas are also expected to experience swells during this period.

Following the severe heatwave, the city's weather pattern is expected to take a dramatic turn.

A fresh to strong southwest monsoon, coupled with a broad trough of low pressure, will usher in a period of highly unstable weather.

Starting Sunday, Hong Kong will see seven consecutive days of rain.

While Sunday will remain very hot with a maximum of 33 degrees and some sunny intervals, coastal winds will strengthen.

The weather will then become predominantly cloudy, with frequent showers and thunderstorms dominating the forecast heading into early next week.