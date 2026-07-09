logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Nearly 500 HK kindergartens and 50 DSS schools apply for tuition hikes

NEWS
52 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

The Education Bureau is currently vetting tuition fee adjustment applications for the upcoming 2026/27 academic year, with 50 Direct Subsidy Scheme (DSS) schools and 464 kindergartens requesting permission to raise their fees.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

According to data compiled by the bureau as of late June, applications for fee increases were received from 50 DSS schools, while another 28 schools in the same category have opted to freeze their tuition rates.

Among the 700 institutions participating in the Kindergarten Education Scheme, 366 have requested fee hikes, 122 plan to maintain current levels, and one has applied to reduce its fees. 

Meanwhile, among kindergartens operating outside the government scheme, 128 have applied for a fee increase, while 40 plan to keep their fees unchanged.

The vetting process is expected to conclude before the start of the new academic year, and schools will be notified of the outcomes accordingly. 

The bureau emphasized that a rigorous mechanism is in place to review kindergartens’ fee adjustment applications, with primary considerations given to the school’s overall financial and operational circumstances. 

Additionally, the bureau has urged DSS schools to carefully consider the scale of any proposed increments in a spirit of social solidarity with families.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Sing Tao's 2025 Leader of the Year awards gathers industry elites; John Lee serves as Guest of Honor
NEWS
Just now
Environmental chief unveils next phase of pet-in-dining policy in six months after smooth first day
NEWS
14 mins ago
Manchester United U16s to play two friendly matches in HK next month
NEWS
39 mins ago
Night Recap - July 9, 2026
NEWS
1 hour ago
Nine arrested, including eight students, over triad-linked debt collection ring
NEWS
2 hours ago
Woman charged with murder over fatal Wah Fu Estate minibus stop fight
NEWS
2 hours ago
Hong Kong customs seizes $6m in counterfeit phones; three arrested
NEWS
2 hours ago
HK archery coach wins high court challenge over three-year suspension by governing body
NEWS
3 hours ago
(file photo)
HK braces for scorching 38-degree heatwave as Super Typhoon Bavi approaches
NEWS
3 hours ago
source: online
New child abuse reporting law nets 176 cases in first two quarters; official sees no misuse of rules
NEWS
4 hours ago
(Online photo)
Hungary scrambles fighter jets after Cathay flight loses contact over Romania
NEWS
08-07-2026 19:18 HKT
Domestic helper proposed pay rise too much for most employers, says union chair
NEWS
07-07-2026 14:25 HKT
Local airlines announce special flight arrangements as Super Typhoon Bavi approaches
NEWS
08-07-2026 13:33 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.