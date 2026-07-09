Nearly 500 HK kindergartens and 50 DSS schools apply for tuition hikes

The Education Bureau is currently vetting tuition fee adjustment applications for the upcoming 2026/27 academic year, with 50 Direct Subsidy Scheme (DSS) schools and 464 kindergartens requesting permission to raise their fees.

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According to data compiled by the bureau as of late June, applications for fee increases were received from 50 DSS schools, while another 28 schools in the same category have opted to freeze their tuition rates.

Among the 700 institutions participating in the Kindergarten Education Scheme, 366 have requested fee hikes, 122 plan to maintain current levels, and one has applied to reduce its fees.

Meanwhile, among kindergartens operating outside the government scheme, 128 have applied for a fee increase, while 40 plan to keep their fees unchanged.

The vetting process is expected to conclude before the start of the new academic year, and schools will be notified of the outcomes accordingly.

The bureau emphasized that a rigorous mechanism is in place to review kindergartens’ fee adjustment applications, with primary considerations given to the school’s overall financial and operational circumstances.

Additionally, the bureau has urged DSS schools to carefully consider the scale of any proposed increments in a spirit of social solidarity with families.