logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Iran says it hits US military targets in Gulf, prepares to bury slain leader

WORLD
58 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
U.S. and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
U.S. and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Iranian armed forces targeted U.S. military infrastructure in neighbouring Gulf states on Thursday following U.S. strikes on Iran's southern coastal and eastern provinces, putting further strain on a three-week-old ceasefire agreement.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Iran was also preparing on Thursday to bury its slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the country's holiest shrine in Mashhad, in the northeast, the culmination of a week of mass funeral processions and rallies. Khamenei was killed in a U.S. airstrike on the first day of the war on February 28.

Oil prices, which had spiked amid concerns over the impact of the renewed attacks on global supplies, fell back on Thursday as investors weighed whether the flare-up was tactical and temporary or might augur a complete collapse in the ceasefire.

The U.S. military said on Wednesday its latest strikes on Iran were aimed at keeping the Strait of Hormuz open after Iran targeted three tankers in the area. The assault came hours after U.S. President Donald Trump said he believed the interim ceasefire with Iran to be "over".

Iranian officials said the U.S. attacks had killed 14 people and injured 78 across five provinces on July 8 and 9, state media reported. The Fars news agency said one U.S. strike had hit a rail bridge used for trade with Russia and China.

Several explosions were heard on Thursday morning in Iran's Bushehr province, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported. Bushehr is home to a Russian-built nuclear power plant.

TARGETING U.S. MILITARY IN QATAR, KUWAIT, BAHRAIN

Iran's army said in a statement released by state media that it had targeted U.S. Patriot systems with drones in Kuwait, an early warning site in Qatar (satellite antenna) and a fuel storage of the U.S. army in Bahrain.

Kuwait said its armed forces had engaged with a cruise missile, three ballistic missiles and 10 drones in its airspace, and that one person had been injured from falling shrapnel.

Qatar, which hosts the largest U.S. military base in the region and has often mediated between Washington and its adversaries including Tehran, called for a return to diplomacy.

In a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani also condemned attacks targeting commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

While Iran has not claimed responsibility for the ship attacks, analysts say Tehran uses such actions to gain leverage in negotiations.

The Strait of Hormuz handled about a fifth of global oil supplies before the war erupted on February 28 with U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran.

Tehran has since taken effective control of the strait, allowing it to force a stalemate in its confrontation with the world's most powerful military.

"The U.S. has yet to learn that bullying and breaking its commitments no longer come without a cost. Let me be clear: If you strike, you will be struck back," Iran's top negotiator, Mohammad ​Baqer Qalibaf, wrote on X.

"The Strait of Hormuz will be reopened only under Iranian arrangements, not through U.S. threats."

'RETRIBUTION'

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Wednesday its forces had struck approximately 90 Iranian military targets, including air defense systems, coastal surveillance assets, missile and drone storage sites, naval capabilities, and military logistics infrastructure along Iran's coastline.

"The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway," CENTCOM said in a statement.

"This is in retribution for yesterday’s bombing of ships by Iran. If it happens again, it will get much worse!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday.

However, the U.S. leader, who was attending a NATO summit in Turkey, also said he did not think the latest military strikes would escalate into a full-fledged conflict with Iran.

"Anything that happens is going to be over very quickly ... and will only make it safer, including for oil," he told reporters in Ankara.

Asked before the NATO summit on Wednesday whether the memorandum of understanding with Iran was over, Trump said: "It's a very interesting question. To me, I think it's ​over. I don't want to deal with them."

"If we make a deal with Iran I'm not sure that will stick," Trump later said.

One of the three vessels hit this week, Qatari LNG tanker Al Rekayyat, remains stranded and awaiting salvage operations off Oman after a projectile strike late on Tuesday sparked a fire in its engine room, though industry sources said its cargo appeared secure and the risk of an explosion is low for now.

Reuters

IranUSmilitary targetsGulfslain leader

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
An employee places gold bars in the Kazakhstan's National Bank vault in Almaty, Kazakhstan, September 30, 2016. REUTERS.
HSBC lowers 2026-27 gold price forecasts on hawkish Fed tilt
FINANCE
1 hour ago
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the press for the first time aboard the new Air Force One while in flight from RAF Mildenhall AFB to Joint Base Andrews July 8, 2026 after leaving the United Kingdom. Trump, who switched from the old Air Force One to the new Air Force One while in the U.K. is returning from his visit to Ankara, Turkey where he attended the NATO summit. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP
Mandelson appointment as US envoy 'disastrous' for UK: committee
WORLD
1 hour ago
U.S. and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken March 20, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Asia seeks strategic flexibility amid US-China rivalry
CHINA
2 hours ago
Commuters drive past a poster of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ahead of funeral processions, in Karbala, Iraq, July 7, 2026. REUTERS/Khalid Al-Mousily
Trump wants to leave the Iran war behind. That won't happen soon
WORLD
5 hours ago
A man rests at the booth for Chinese DRAM producer ChangXin Memory Technologies during the 21st China International Semiconductor Expo in Beijing, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. AP
China's CXMT to start book-building on July 15 for 29.5 billion yuan Shanghai IPO
INNOVATION
8 hours ago
ANKARA, TURKIYE - JULY 07: US President Donald Trump at Ankara Airport, who is paying an official visit to Turkey ahead of the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit in Ankara, Turkey, on July 07, 2026. Dogukan Keskinkilic/Pool via REUTERS
Trump orders halt to US trade with Spain over NATO spending, Iran
WORLD
08-07-2026 18:51 HKT
US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte (not pictured) on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, 08 July 2026. The NATO Summit takes place from 07-08 July. FILIP SINGER/Pool via REUTERS
Trump says interim accord to end war is 'over' after Iranian strikes
WORLD
08-07-2026 17:43 HKT
Smoke rises from a fire after an explosion, amid reports of explosions by Iranian state media, in Bandar Abbas, Hormozgan Province, Iran in this screengrab obtained from a social media video released July 8, 2026. Social Media/via REUTERS
Iran targets sites in Bahrain, Kuwait after wave of US strikes
WORLD
08-07-2026 12:01 HKT
Reuters
US trade deficit widens sharply in May as capital goods imports hit record high
FINANCE
07-07-2026 21:09 HKT
Paul Chan. ISD
Chinese yuan not a substitute to US dollar, can play larger role in future: Paul Chan
FINANCE
07-07-2026 17:05 HKT
(Online photo)
Hungary scrambles fighter jets after Cathay flight loses contact over Romania
NEWS
23 hours ago
Domestic helper proposed pay rise too much for most employers, says union chair
NEWS
07-07-2026 14:25 HKT
Local airlines announce special flight arrangements as Super Typhoon Bavi approaches
NEWS
08-07-2026 13:33 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.