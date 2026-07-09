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FINANCE

Bank of Japan sees growing inflation pressures from Middle East war

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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A security guard walks past in front of the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan January 23, 2019. To match Special Report BOJ-KURODA/ECONOMY REUTERS/Issei Kato
A security guard walks past in front of the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan January 23, 2019. To match Special Report BOJ-KURODA/ECONOMY REUTERS/Issei Kato

The Bank of Japan said on Thursday the US-Israeli war on Iran is likely to prod more firms to raise prices later this year, signalling caution over mounting inflationary pressures that could bolster the case for further interest rate hikes.

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The central bank also highlighted easing growth risks tied to the conflict and a broader uplift to corporate earnings from booming AI demand, underlining confidence that the economy can sustain a moderate recovery.

In its quarterly report on the country's regional economies, the BOJ maintained its assessment for all nine areas, saying they were recovering or picking up moderately.

"The risk of exports and output falling sharply is receding" as companies make progress re-routing shipments and finding alternative sourcing to deal with supply disruptions caused by the Middle East conflict, the report said.

On the price outlook, the report said many regions reported that firms were planning price rises for food and daily necessities from summer onward due to rising costs from the Middle East conflict.

"Many regions said firms continued to pass on rising labour and transportation costs," the report said. "The pass-through of rising energy and raw material costs caused by Middle East developments is proceeding at a faster pace than in the past" mainly for business-to-business prices, it said.

The report, which is compiled by the BOJ's regional branch managers, will be among factors the board will scrutinise at its two-day policy meeting ending on July 31.

Having just raised interest rates to a 31-year high of 1 percent last month, the BOJ is set to keep policy steady but conduct a quarterly review of its growth and price forecasts that may offer clues on the pace and timing of future rate hikes.

The Middle East conflict has complicated the BOJ's policy path, stoking inflation through higher oil prices while squeezing an economy dependent on imported fuel.

While the peace deal between the US and Iran eased market fears over global price pressures, wholesale inflation spiked to a three-year high of 6.3 percent in May in a sign companies were already passing on higher costs from the energy shock.

The regional report's view was more optimistic than that of April, which warned that supply disruptions and surging energy costs sparked by the Iran war could weigh on the economy.

It followed the BOJ's quarterly "tankan" survey released last week, which showed the business mood hitting an eight-year high and corporate inflation expectations rising to record levels.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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