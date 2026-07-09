logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China aims to raise EV share of vehicle ownership to 30pc by 2030

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
People walk past Tesla electric vehicles (EV) at the carmaker's delivery centre in Beijing, China January 8, 2025. REUTERS.
People walk past Tesla electric vehicles (EV) at the carmaker's delivery centre in Beijing, China January 8, 2025. REUTERS.

China aims for pure electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids to account for 30 percent of all vehicles on its roads by 2030, according to a national carbon-peaking action plan released on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

That would more than double the share of EVs in the country's vehicle fleet from 12 percent at the end of 2025, official data showed.

REUTERS

EVvehicle

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Xiaomi Founder and CEO Lei Jun attends the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China), in Beijing, China April 24, 2026. REUTERS.
China's Xiaomi unveils SUV series dubbed Sky Nomad
FINANCE
4 hours ago
A drone view shows cars for export sitting at a port in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China June 9, 2025. Reuters.
China car sales fall again, exports stay strong
FINANCE
08-07-2026 17:09 HKT
A staff member looks at Tesla's Model 3 sedan displayed next to Model X SUV at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 2, 2023. REUTERS
Tesla posts record second-quarter deliveries as Europe sales rebound
FINANCE
02-07-2026 21:46 HKT
REUTERS
BYD global June sales rebound 5.5pc as exports offset domestic slump
FINANCE
01-07-2026 19:44 HKT
A sign of Xpeng is seen on Xpeng's new flagship SUV GX, after a launch event for the car, in Beijing, China May 20, 2026. REUTER
NIO and XPeng post strong June delivery growth to top 40,000
FINANCE
01-07-2026 16:55 HKT
New cars, among them new China-built electric vehicles of the company BYD, are seen parked in the port of Zeebrugge, Belgium, October 24, 2024. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Chinese EV battery makers pledge to pay suppliers more quickly
FINANCE
29-06-2026 17:14 HKT
A Xiaomi SU7 car is displayed at the gallery of the company's headquarters in Beijing on April 22, 2026. (Photo by Adek BERRY / AFP)
China's Xiaomi files for new extended-range EV
INNOVATION
11-06-2026 16:59 HKT
Chinese electric vehicles are parked at the Chancay megaport as Chinese automakers are gaining ground against traditional brands in the South American electric vehicle market, in Chancay, Peru November 13, 2025. REUTERS/Gerardo Marin/File Photo
China's Changchun unveils auto revamp plan, seeks BYD and Xiaomi to boost EV push
FINANCE
11-06-2026 11:50 HKT
BYD's electric car YUAN Plus is displayed at the Beijing Auto Show in Beijing on April 24, 2026. AFP
BYD chairman says firm will be world's biggest automaker in 5 years as shares slide
INNOVATION
10-06-2026 11:53 HKT
A BYD logo is displayed on a car at a dealership in Sant Cugat del Valles, near Barcelona, Spain, September 12, 2025. REUTERS
BYD snaps longest streak of sales declines
FINANCE
01-06-2026 20:22 HKT
(Online photo)
Hungary scrambles fighter jets after Cathay flight loses contact over Romania
NEWS
23 hours ago
Domestic helper proposed pay rise too much for most employers, says union chair
NEWS
07-07-2026 14:25 HKT
Local airlines announce special flight arrangements as Super Typhoon Bavi approaches
NEWS
08-07-2026 13:33 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.