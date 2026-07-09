China aims to raise EV share of vehicle ownership to 30pc by 2030

Read More
China car sales fall again, exports stay strong
08-07-2026 17:09 HKT
Tesla posts record second-quarter deliveries as Europe sales rebound
02-07-2026 21:46 HKT
BYD global June sales rebound 5.5pc as exports offset domestic slump
01-07-2026 19:44 HKT
NIO and XPeng post strong June delivery growth to top 40,000
01-07-2026 16:55 HKT
Chinese EV battery makers pledge to pay suppliers more quickly
29-06-2026 17:14 HKT
China's Xiaomi files for new extended-range EV
11-06-2026 16:59 HKT
BYD snaps longest streak of sales declines
01-06-2026 20:22 HKT