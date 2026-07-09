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NEWS

Eight UGC-funded universities admit 319 students under nomination scheme

NEWS
58 mins ago
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A total of 319 students have accepted offers from Hong Kong’s eight University Grants Committee-funded universities under this year’s School Nominations Direct Admission Scheme, the Education Bureau said.

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The bureau announced that the selection process for the latest cohort has been completed, with 325 direct admission offers made to students before the release of the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination results. Of those, 319 students accepted the offers and will begin their undergraduate studies in September.

This year’s scheme received 847 valid nominations from 433 secondary schools. Over the past few months, the participating universities arranged interviews for nominated students and assessed them according to admission criteria set by individual programs, without relying on HKDSE results.

The bureau said the scheme aims to give due recognition to students who have demonstrated exceptional talents and interests in specific disciplines or areas.

To recognize students with outstanding performance in arts, sports or community service, the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau has also introduced the Multi-talent Development Scholarship from this academic year.

Students nominated by universities for the scholarship are not required to undergo a means test and will receive HK$10,000 a year during their four years of university studies.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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