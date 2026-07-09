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NEWS

Furry companions get half-rolled welcome mat as pet permits land in eateries

NEWS
50 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

With Hong Kong ending its decades-old pet-in-dining ban, the fur is flying among diners split between those cheering social progress and those fearing hygiene risks. 

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The policy, which officially took effect on Thursday (Jul 9), allows more than 900 approved eateries to welcome dog customers.

However, a Sing Tao Daily poll in Wan Chai — the district with the most approved eateries — already showed a mixed response, with some diners feeling unease over the presence of dogs. 

Among them is a married couple, surnamed Chan, who opposed the move outright, calling the arrangement unhygienic and warning of fur, barking, and biting risks. 

"Even with segregated zones, fur can spread through the air and affect food safety," they said, adding that they would choose other restaurants if they knew dogs were allowed. 

Dog owners back policy but urge responsibility

A dog owner, Cheng, acknowledged diners' concerns, advising eateries to give priority to outdoor seating for furry customers and establish clear indoor zoning. 

While supporting the new pet-friendly policy, Cheng believed its effectiveness depends on owners’ social responsibility and their ability to control and soothe their pets.

Start with pet-friendly mall

Ngan, another citizen, called the policy "a sign of social progress" but agreed many restaurants may not be ready for the change.

He also raised concerns over the owners’ ability to manage their pets, proposing piloting the scheme in pet-friendly malls with unified hygiene management to reduce friction between dog owners and diners.

dog-friendly restaurants

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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