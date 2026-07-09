VTC to offer 13,000 places across 140 programs as HKDSE results out next Wed

The Vocational Training Council (VTC) will offer about 13,000 places across 140 programs this year ahead of the release of the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination results next Wednesday.

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The programs cover bachelor’s degrees, higher diplomas and Diploma of Foundation Studies courses. The VTC will launch a unified admissions arrangement on results day, with information booths set up at secondary schools to handle inquiries and on-site applications.

Applicants may also submit applications online or visit VTC campuses before the registration deadline on July 20.

Jerry Kwok Lung-kei, senior assistant executive director for academic services, said the number of applicants has been satisfactory and in line with expectations, partly due to a slight increase in the number of HKDSE candidates this year.

Popular choices include higher diploma programs in social work, early childhood education, sports coaching and aviation logistics.

Kwok said recruitment of non-local students has also been positive, adding that the council carefully maintains a balance between local and non-local admissions to ensure local students’ opportunities are not affected.

He said public perceptions of vocational and professional education and training have changed in recent years. With the rapid development of artificial intelligence, employers are placing greater emphasis on practical professional skills, giving VTC graduates a competitive edge.

The council said that among higher diploma graduates over the past three years, about 96 percent continued to local or overseas bachelor’s degree programs, while those who entered the workforce recorded an employment rate of around 90 percent.