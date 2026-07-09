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NEWS

Woman charged with murder over fatal Wah Fu Estate minibus stop fight

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A 50-year-old woman charged with murder over the death of another woman after a fight at a minibus stop in Wah Fu Estate, Aberdeen, will appear in Eastern Magistrates’ Courts on Friday.

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Police said the case involved a 53-year-old woman and the arrested woman, who did not know each other before the incident.

The dispute began on Tuesday night after the two women accidentally stepped on each other while riding on a green minibus. The argument later escalated as they got off the vehicle near Wah Chui House of Wah Fu Estate.

Police received a report of a fight at about 10.30pm and arrived at the pavement outside the minibus stop shortly afterward. Officers found the 53-year-old woman lying unconscious on the ground and immediately performed first aid before she was taken to hospital, where she was later certified dead.

A police spokesman said the two women had already started fighting inside the minibus before the clash continued onto the pavement for about two to three minutes.

During the struggle, the suspect allegedly knelt on the victim’s abdomen and strangled her, causing her to lose consciousness.

Police said the victim had visible bruises and scratch marks on her neck when officers arrived.

The suspect left the scene after the victim became unconscious, but returned about nine minutes later, claiming that she had come back to check the situation. She was then arrested by police officers at the scene.

Under caution, she admitted that she had fought with the victim, police said.

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The woman has been charged with one count of murder. Police said they would seek legal advice from the Department of Justice on whether the charge may later be amended to manslaughter.

It is understood that the victim worked as a security guard and had a record of psychiatric follow-up, while the suspect worked as a cleaner.

Police said some minibus passengers and passers-by witnessed the fight, but no one stepped in to stop it. They appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to contact the police force.
 

Wah Fu Estatemurder

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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