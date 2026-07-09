Environmental chief unveils next phase of pet-in-dining policy in six months after smooth first day

Following a seamless rollout of Hong Kong's inaugural pet-friendly dining policy, Secretary for Environment Tse Chin-wan has announced on Thursday afternoon that the next round of applications for restaurants will open in six months, marking a significant step toward a more inclusive environment for animal lovers.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Tse's announcement came during a visit to the West Kowloon Cultural District this afternoon, where he reported a positive response from both restaurants and customers on the first day of the pilot scheme.

With restaurants well-prepared and furry companions behaving cooperatively, he characterized the initiative as a meaningful stride toward transforming Hong Kong into a more pet-friendly society.

Tse assured the public that the government will closely monitor operations during this initial phase and maintain open communication with the food and beverage sector to refine the arrangements if necessary.

He also revealed that the government would open the next round of applications in about six months, with a similar quota of about 1,000.

"If the policy runs smoothly with higher societal acceptance, there may not be any quota limitation," Tse said.

Highlighting that many Hongkongers keep dogs as family members, Tse explained the government introduced the measure with human-pet safety, hygiene, and food safety as top priorities.

However, he acknowledged social change cannot be rushed, stressing it is more important to offer both restaurants and customers room for choices.

Addressing concerns over some approved establishments located in malls that ban dogs, Tse clarified that applicants had obtained consent from the property owner before approval.

Director of Food and Environmental Hygiene Albert Yuen Yuk-kin also confirmed the smooth operation of the program's debut.

He noted that authorities will prioritize verbal warnings over strict enforcement during a one-month transition period.

To support this rollout, a dedicated team of 90 staff members will be deployed to conduct daily inspections and offer on-site assistance when needed.

Anticipating challenges ahead during the transition period, Tse called on approved eateries to remain professional and self-disciplined, strictly complying with regulations and license conditions while following the department's operational guidelines.

He also reminded dog owners to keep their pets well-behaved and hoped other dinners would maintain an open mind and mutual respect to achieve a cohesive dining environment.