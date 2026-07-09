Manchester United U16s to play two friendly matches in HK next month

The Manchester United Academy Under-16 squad is scheduled to visit Hong Kong this August to compete in two friendly matches at Mong Kok Stadium as part of the JC Youth Football Academy Summit.

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The visiting English youth team will kick off their tour against Kitchee, the Hong Kong Premier Youth League Under-18 champions, on August 14.

This will be followed by a second fixture against the Hong Kong, China Under-16 Representative Team on August 16.

Adding to the event's appeal, Manchester United legends Antonio Valencia, a former club captain, and former defender Jaap Stam will also travel to the city.

The renowned duo will participate in exchange activities with the young athletes and make special appearances at the stadium to meet and interact with local fans.

Fellow club legend Dimitar Berbatov also expressed his hope that the summit's various sporting and cultural activities would offer the young players a valuable platform to learn, exchange perspectives, and gain an invaluable understanding of cultural differences.

Casper Stylsvig, the executive director of sports business at the Hong Kong Jockey Club, emphasized that football provides young athletes with a meaningful opportunity to not only refine their physical skills but also to cultivate discipline and perseverance.

“The summit provides training and exchange opportunities, helping to strengthen young people’s self-belief,” he added.

Members of the public can register online from 10am on July 13 to obtain free tickets for the matches, with a maximum of four tickets per person for each match.

On-site activities will also include game booths, photo opportunities, and live performances, creating a vibrant atmosphere for football fans.