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NEWS

Local airlines announce special flight arrangements as Super Typhoon Bavi approaches

NEWS
10 mins ago
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Local airlines have announced special flight arrangements for routes involving Taipei, Kaohsiung and Okinawa as Super Typhoon Bavi approaches the waters east of Taiwan over the next couple of days and edges closer to the coast of eastern China. 

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Cathay Pacific Airways is waiving rebooking and re-routing charges to allow passengers greater flexibility for flights traveling to, from, or through Taipei and Kaohsiung. 

This policy covers tickets issued on or before July 6 for an original travel period between July 9 and 11. Tickets must be changed before July 11, and all rescheduled travel must be completed by August 31.

The waiver is valid for tickets issued by Cathay Pacific (ticket numbers start with 160). Passengers can choose a new departure date on or before August 31, subject to seat availability. 

The arrangement does not apply to fully or partially refunded tickets. If a flight is canceled, the airline will work to place passengers on the earliest available flight and provide additional itinerary options. 

While operations currently remain normal, Hong Kong Airlines warned that flights between Hong Kong and Okinawa or Taipei could face delays or cancellations from July 9 to 11. 

Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status on the airline’s website before heading to the airport or register for “Flight Alerts” at least four hours before departure to receive notifications via SMS or email. 

HK Express stated that it is closely monitoring the storm’s potential impact on Taipei, Taichung, Kaohsiung, Okinawa and Ishigaki. Passengers traveling to or from these destinations between July 9 and 11 are urged to check their emails regularly and monitor their flight status online before traveling to the airport. 

If flights are unaffected, passengers should still arrive at the airport three hours before departure to ensure sufficient time for check-in. 

Greater Bay Airlines said it is tracking the typhoon's potential impact on flights to Taipei, Zhoushan, and Okinawa. Although current flight services are operating as normal, changes may occur as the weather situation develops. 

The airline will notify affected passengers via SMS or email and recommends that travelers check the company website for the latest flight status before leaving for the airport.

Super Typhoon Bavi

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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