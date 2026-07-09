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NEWS

Nine arrested, including eight students, over triad-linked debt collection ring

NEWS
28 mins ago
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Hong Kong police have dismantled a triad-backed illegal debt-collection syndicate, arresting nine individuals—including eight underage students—for allegedly carrying out a series of red-paint vandalism attacks after being recruited via social media for quick cash.

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Officers from the Yau Tsim District Crime Unit conducted coordinated raids across multiple districts on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

The arrests followed an in-depth investigation into six instances of red paint being splashed onto residential and commercial properties between May and June. 

The targeted locations spanned across Tsim Sha Tsui, Yau Ma Tei, Kwun Tong, and Tin Shui Wai.

All nine were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage or conspiracy to commit criminal damage.

A chief inspector from the district's Anti-Triad Squad said police used security camera footage to quickly identify six suspects, aged 12 to 16, who allegedly carried out the attacks. 

Investigators then traced a 24-year-old man and two younger teenagers believed to be the ringleaders, who allegedly recruited and directed the others.

The 24-year-old is a fitness instructor, while the eight minors are students, some of whom have dropped out of school. All have been released on bail and are due to report back to police in mid-August.

The police spokeman said police would continue promoting crime-prevention messages among young people and use intelligence-led enforcement against those exploiting minors. 

With the summer holidays fast approaching, he strongly urged parents and educators to closely monitor teenagers' activities and warn them against suspicious part-time or summer job advertisements that promise easy money.

Additionally, police called on building security personnel and property management teams to remain vigilant regarding suspicious visitors. 

They also recommended upgrading or installing adequate security cameras at all building entrances to help deter and detect similar acts of crime.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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