logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Hong Kong customs seizes $6m in counterfeit phones; three arrested

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong Customs officers raided a trading company in Hung Hom on Tuesday, dismantling an online operation selling counterfeit mobile devices. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Authorities seized 5,400 fake items, including smartphones, earphones, and chargers, with an estimated market value of HK$6 million, and arrested three individuals connected to the syndicate.

The arrested suspects, all foreign nationals, include two men and one woman aged between 35 and 46.

The men serve as the company's manager and director, while the woman is also listed as a director of the firm.

All were released on bail pending further investigation. Customs said there may be more arrests.

Senior inspector of the department's Intellectual Property Investigation Bureau, Liu Man-chun, said at a news conference that the trading company is mainly engaged in re-export trade, and preliminary investigations show the counterfeit phones were mainly destined for the Middle East.

According to Liu, the company set up its own website and deliberately created the image of a large-scale online store to win consumer trust and boost profits. 

The fake phones were priced at about HK$800 to HK$1,000, roughly 80 percent of the retail price of genuine products.

While the seized devices closely replicated the outward appearance and registered trademarks of authentic brands, investigators noted that the knock-offs were not highly sophisticated.

 Customs officials identified four distinct manufacturing flaws to help identify the fakes. 

Notably, the serial number on the counterfeit packaging features a slash between the letters "S" and "N," which is absent on authentic boxes.

Furthermore, the label on the back of the fake devices is applied at an angle rather than straight, a sequence of letters on the back lacks the proper spacing between words, and the word "communications" is noticeably misspelled on the provided chargers.

Based on the evidence presented during the briefing, the vast majority of the seized contraband consisted of imitation models of the Huawei Y6, Huawei Y7 Prime, Xiaomi Redmi 13C, and Xiaomi Redmi 14C.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Nine arrested, including eight students, over triad-linked debt collection ring
NEWS
27 mins ago
Woman charged with murder over fatal Wah Fu Estate minibus stop fight
NEWS
1 hour ago
HK archery coach wins high court challenge over three-year suspension by governing body
NEWS
2 hours ago
(file photo)
HK braces for scorching 38-degree heatwave as Super Typhoon Bavi approaches
NEWS
2 hours ago
source: online
New child abuse reporting law nets 176 cases in first two quarters; official sees no misuse of rules
NEWS
2 hours ago
VTC to offer 13,000 places across 140 programs as HKDSE results out next Wed
NEWS
3 hours ago
PolyU, HOYA launch new myopia control lenses for children
NEWS
3 hours ago
Eight UGC-funded universities admit 319 students under nomination scheme
NEWS
4 hours ago
ICAC charges three over $1.3m community care voucher fruad
NEWS
4 hours ago
Photo stalls and cruise touts blamed for obstructing pedestrian flow along Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront
NEWS
4 hours ago
(Online photo)
Hungary scrambles fighter jets after Cathay flight loses contact over Romania
NEWS
08-07-2026 19:18 HKT
Domestic helper proposed pay rise too much for most employers, says union chair
NEWS
07-07-2026 14:25 HKT
Local airlines announce special flight arrangements as Super Typhoon Bavi approaches
NEWS
08-07-2026 13:33 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.