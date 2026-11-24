Transport infrastructure is the most important starting point of any new town or district, as it enables social and economic connection to other parts of a city.
The conclusion of the project agreement between the government and MTR Corporation marks the start of the Northern Link’s Spur Line connecting to the Loop and the Huanggang Port, completing the railway network that will cover the Northern Metropolis. This adds to the previously planned Northern Link, which connects the Tuen Ma Line to the East Rail Line, completing the railway network’s missing link on the north end.
Our railway network, which already covers most of our city, will provide access to the northern part of New Territories and the new Huanggang Port. In addition to easy access to our new border crossing, it also provides a backbone of public transport to the Northern Metropolis, effectively connecting it to all other parts of Hong Kong.
Savings and value
The adoption of the “Hong Kong Railway Standard” should – apart from enabling the new line to take advantage of the latest and best of railway engineering – allow this line to be built within a shorter time and at a lower cost, with both anticipated to reap savings of 28 percent.
The Spur Line, therefore, is scheduled to be completed by 2034 instead of the originally planned 2036. Likewise, the Northern Link project's construction cost has been reduced from more than HK$100 billion to about HK$86 billion, taking advantage of prefabrication, offsite modular construction, and system and component standardization, not to mention quicker and more reliable access and delivery from mainland manufacturers.
The new project approval system will also substantially shorten the time required between the submission of plans and their approval.
Moreover, in adopting the established “Rail plus Property” model for financing new railway projects, costs will be offset by the government allocating eight land sites to MTRC, totaling 46 hectares as of the latest agreement. They still pay the land grant, but gain from the ability to develop them into more valuable sites; being adjacent to new railway stations, they will be worth much more, given the easier access to the transport network.
Vital considerations
The Northern Link has a handful of unique features.
Firstly, it is predominantly an underground railway. Its mainly underground alignment will help reduce the difficulties of land resumption and the relocation of occupants.
Next is a construction method using tunnel boring machines. With a larger supply, the simultaneous drilling of multiple TBMs will help to shorten construction. But building the underground tunnels for this new line in close proximity to the existing railway facilities poses additional challenges, as it is vital not to affect their operation.
Lastly are the geotechnical conditions of the area. Limestone in the bed soil may require adjustments in railway alignment. This is needed to ensure that the tunnels rest on solid ground for safe operation.
With the Northern Line completing the loop – linking the eastern and western parts of the New Territories, and the Spur Line to the Northern Metropolis and Huanggang – the people of Hong Kong will be able access much of the city as well as travel to mainland districts conveniently, providing easy access across all areas. Its completion will truly transform the railway network into the primary backbone for public transport.
Veteran engineer Edmund Leung Kwong-ho casts an expert eye over features of modern life