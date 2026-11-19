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My recent Legislative Council question on why so many of Hong Kong’s Gen Y feel unhappy struck a nerve. My inbox was soon fuller than a Mong Kok minibus at rush hour.
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Our 30-somethings face sky-high property prices, a slower social ladder, and the curious loneliness of living among 7.5 million neighbors.
My golden rule: A city is measured not only by its skyline, but by how many people have someone to go home to.
First, a salute to our seniors. They built this city with six-day weeks in factories, markets, and offices, raising families in flats smaller than today’s walk-in wardrobes. Gen Y must still work hard, but Hong Kong 2.0 deserves a new rhythm and a deeper purpose.
Through my Chamber work, I have made many friends across the Middle East. I am a guest in their culture, not an expert, but I admire how grounded their young people seem. Faith offers purpose beyond the bank statement, and family sits at the heart of life, often across generations under one roof.
Years ago in the Middle East, a businesswoman kindly agreed to brief me over dinner. She arrived with two distinguished gentlemen, whom I greeted as her business partners. Wrong. They were her elder brothers.
Their presence, she explained with a gracious smile, was simply a form of family support that made her feel safe and valued. I came for market intelligence and left with a lesson in family.
Telling our youth to “just try harder” is like telling someone stuck on the Tolo Highway to drive faster.
With the full backing of the motherland and an ever more global outlook, Hong Kong is welcoming talented newcomers from the Middle East, Central Asia, and Asean.
Our Gen Y should see them not as rivals for the last flat in Tseung Kwan O, but as friends to grow with, over milk tea and dates. Perhaps this is something we can all reflect on; happy talent is good business. A young person with a home, a family, and a reason to stay works smarter and is far less likely to resign right after the Lunar New Year bonus.
The Northern Metropolis is our golden opportunity to build family-friendly neighborhoods, not just more concrete boxes.
Honor the elders who built the house, give the young room to fill it with life, and Gen Y may yet find peace of mind. They might even ring their mothers more often.
Jonathan Lamport is a Legislative Council Member (Commercial – First)