Hong Kong racing expert Luke Middlebrook provides race-by-race analysis for the Happy Valley race meeting on Wednesday, November 25.

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Race Meeting: 25/11/2026 Happy Valley - Turf "C+3" Course - Worked Back

Race 1 – RED SQUIRREL HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

18:40 | 1650m | HKD $875,000

#9 Winning Diamond has relished the stable switch and is thriving for David Eustace, giving the impression he can win again after a dominant display last time. There is not much speed on paper and, from barrier 9, he should be able to roll forward much as he did from a wide gate last start. #10 Only U gets the advantage of barrier 1 and is trending the right way for James Cummings after finishing third over the track and distance last time, while the blinkers going back on is another positive. #2 Excellent Boy drops into Class 5 and gets Jerry Chau aboard, two changes that suggest improvement is on the cards. #8 Draco is racing well this season and Zac Purton takes the ride, although barrier 12 is the obvious query.

Race 2 – OTTER HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

19:10 | 1200m | HKD $875,000

#1 Forza Leader interestingly drops a point in the ratings despite finishing third last start, which now makes him eligible for Class 5. Zac Purton takes over after trialing him well since, and he gets another strong chance. #5 Lakeshore Hero draws slightly kinder in barrier 9 than in his past three starts, which gives Jerry Chau some hope of settling him closer. He looks ready to win again after two seconds from four starts this season. #3 Casa Primo is a lightly raced four-year-old who produced his best run yet last time, charging from last into third from a wide gate. Barrier 6 is an upgrade today. #8 Autumn Vibes has struggled to win but has been consistent this season, posting back-to-back thirds before a poor trip contributed to a seventh last time. Barrier 2 and first-time blinkers give him the chance to bounce back.

Race 3 – HIGHLAND COW HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

19:40 | 1800m | HKD $1,170,000

#6 Best World has been improving with racing and comes off a fast-finishing fifth in a slowly run race on his first look at Happy Valley. He looks ready to take another step forward. #4 Jumbo Steps has been performing better than his finishing positions suggest and gets a much better set-up from barrier 1. Vincent Ho taking over for Pierre Ng also catches the eye given how well the pair have combined this season in a wide-open race. #3 Casa Rochester draws alongside in barrier 2, a major upgrade from barrier 12 last time when he still ran well into third. #1 Sugar Goodson has had only four starts in Class 4 and has endured poor luck from outside draws in his past two. Zac Purton now takes over from barrier 6, giving him a much better chance to show his best.

Race 4 – THE UNICORN HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

20:10 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#4 Dragon Four Seas has gone 518 days without a win, but now at his third run back in Class 4 and with Nichola Yuen aboard, they may look to roll forward and try to make all, much as he did when producing his best form a couple of seasons ago. #8 Flash Current finds a weaker race second-up for James Cummings after a first-up fifth at Sha Tin that was better than it reads following a poor trip. He has trialed well since and gets another chance. #9 Bits Superstar has the benefit of barrier 1 as Zac Purton jumps back aboard after the pair combined for a two-length win two starts ago. The ingredients are there for him to bounce back from his latest fifth. #3 Crossborderdude finds a race lacking obvious speed on paper, so he should be able to settle handy without much pressure and gets every chance to produce another bold on-pace effort like he did for his only career win.

Race 5 – THE ST ANDREW'S CHALLENGE QUAICH (HANDICAP)

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

20:40 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#11 Quick Contribution is still chasing his first win at start 18 but had been knocking on the door this season with back-to-back seconds before finishing 11th last time, when settling well back in a slowly run race left him with little chance. The drop back in trip, blinkers going back on and Jerry Chau taking over all point to a rebound. #4 Healthy Healthy will appreciate barrier 4 after drawing no lower than gate 10 in all four runs this season, and he appears to be arriving in good order after winning a recent trial heat. #9 Joker Orbit comes off a seventh where he was squeezed early, forced back and then encountered further trouble in running. Zac Purton takes the ride for the first time today from barrier 1. #2 Ruby Thrive has done little wrong in seven starts, recording a win and three placings, and now tackles 1,200m for only the second time after doing most of his racing over the minimum trip.

Race 6 – RED DEER HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

21:10 | 1650m | HKD $1,170,000

#2 Exceed The Limit looks ready to break through in Hong Kong at start 12 after back-to-back thirds by small margins. Zac Purton takes over for the first time and, after a career littered with wide draws, barrier 1 gives him every chance to get the right run. #9 Luck Is Back has been threatening a second win and should roll forward from barrier 7 under Nichola Yuen in another bid to make all after consecutive seconds as favorite. #6 Enthralled has gone 633 days without a win but is back to a favorable rating of 54 and resumes looking in good order based on his trials. Barrier 4 should give him a sweet run. #1 Ace has been consistent since joining Mark Newnham, winning two starts ago before backing it up with a fast-finishing third in a slowly run race.

Race 7 – THE UNICORN HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

21:45 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#8 Winning Machine won first-up from barrier 1 and did it in style by two lengths over Country Pride, who came out and ran a narrow second last week. Drawn in barrier 1 again, he gets every chance to repeat the dose. #1 Incredible Moment is another last-start winner thriving since joining Pierre Ng, having backed up a first-up second with a course-and-distance victory. He has trialed nicely since and remains in good order. #4 Friends Of Shajing had been racing well with back-to-back thirds before a poor eighth last start when interference worked against him, so he is worth another look. #9 Flying Ting Lok surprised at odds last time but is clearly thriving since switching to Me Tsui. Andrea Atzeni stays aboard and barrier 4 gives him every chance to remain competitive.

Race 8 – GOLDEN EAGLE HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

22:15 | 1650m | HKD $2,050,000

#2 Flow Water Flow arrives fourth-up and looks ready to win after building with each run this preparation, most recently coming from well back from barrier 9 to finish third, beaten only half a length. The move into barrier 1 is a major help and he looks hard to hold out. #3 The Boom Box bounced back to his best last start when drawn inside in barrier 3, settling closer before getting up by a head on the line. He draws the same gate again today and gets every chance to repeat the dose. #8 Money Games is an improving type who produced his best Hong Kong run when second at his third local start and first look at Happy Valley. #12 Win Method was a tough watch last time, eased back to near last from a wide draw before charging late into third. There is not much speed on paper today, so despite barrier 11 there is the option to ride him more positively.

Race 9 – WILD HAGGIS HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

22:50 | 1200m | HKD $1,860,000

#7 Four Stars Align needs to overcome barrier 11, but on form he looks ready to win, especially with Zac Purton taking over after back-to-back placings over the track and distance following a fourth on debut at Sha Tin. He has enough speed to work across in a race lacking obvious early pressure, which helps his cause. #6 Flashing Fighter did not enjoy the smoothest trip last time when chasing back-to-back wins on his first look at Class 3, yet recovered well to finish third. Nichola Yuen can be more positive from barrier 7 today and give him every chance. #2 Ace Champion has been in fine form this season, winning consecutive races before his hat-trick bid ended with a second last start. He will get back from barrier 10 and charge late. #3 California Blitz led throughout to hold off Ace Champion last time, and barrier 4 gives Jerry Chau every chance to use his early speed to similar effect again.

Selections Summary

Race 1: 9, 10, 2, 8

Race 2: 1, 5, 3, 8

Race 3: 6, 4, 3, 1

Race 4: 4, 8, 9, 3

Race 5: 11, 4, 9, 2

Race 6: 2, 9, 6, 1

Race 7: 8, 1, 4, 9

Race 8: 2, 3, 8, 12

Race 9: 7, 6, 2, 3

Jackpot information for 25 November, Wednesday Meeting at Happy Valley Racecourse:

A jackpot of HK$2,000,000 will be carried forward to the Triple Trio;

A jackpot of HK$1,000,000 will be carried forward to Six Win Bonus.

Please note the Club's announcement regarding the jackpot arrangement.