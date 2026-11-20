If Ka Ying Rising wins the Group 2 Jockey Club Sprint on Sunday, as he will be an overwhelming favorite to do, there will be an unfamiliar feeling later in the afternoon when the Jockey Club Cup is run.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

For the past two years the script at this meeting has stayed the same. Ka Ying Rising won the Sprint, and a little more than an hour later Romantic Warrior came out and won the Cup. Ka Ying Rising returns from Sydney, where Tempted ended his 21-race winning streak by a neck in The Everest, ready to start another.

This time Romantic Warrior will already have said goodbye. Sha Tin’s greatest champion parades in front of his fans after Race 3 at a retirement ceremony in the parade ring.

They never met on the track. Ka Ying Rising was built for sprints, Romantic Warrior’s versatility meant he could compete at top level from a mile to 2400m, but their careers have been intertwined almost from the start.

They won on the same day seven times, six of those at Sha Tin. That includes the last two international days, when the Hong Kong Sprint and the Hong Kong Cup went their way, and this year's Champions Day, when they won the Chairman's Sprint Prize and QEII Cup.

Between them they have won 46 of their 56 starts, including 24 Group 1s, and earned more than HK$465 million. Last season they shared Hong Kong Horse of the Year, the first time the award had ever been split.

Romantic Warrior leaves an unprecedented void, but racing moves on, and Sunday’s card gives the next generation a chance to step forward.

Frankie Lor’s duo, Numbers and Massive Sovereign, will be vying for top spot in the Cup. Numbers chased Romantic Warrior home in the Champions & Chater Cup in May. Massive Sovereign won the 2024 Derby and has fought his way back from injury. Voyage Bubble, another champion of the era – a rival to Romantic Warrior – tries to reclaim past glories.

The Jockey Club Mile shapes as a fascinating contest. My Wish won the Champions Mile in April. Galaxy Patch beat him in this race last year. Little Paradise, the Classic Mile winner, has since moved to Danny Shum, who says goodbye to one champion on Sunday and saddles a young hope later on the same card.

All three Group 2s point to the LONGINES Hong Kong International Races on December 13. By the end of Sunday, we should have a much better idea of who is ready to carry Hong Kong racing into its next era alongside Ka Ying Rising.