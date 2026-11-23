Jerry Chau Chun-lok has ridden at least one winner at each of the past nine meetings, but his impressive run is about to be interrupted by three careless-riding suspensions that will cost him seven racedays over the next month.

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The 26-year-old, who has climbed to second in the jockeys' championship, faces HK$210,000 in fines and three separate spells on the sidelines between November 29 and December 29.

Crucially, none of the suspensions clashes with the December 9 International Jockeys' Championship or the December 13 Hong Kong International Races, leaving Chau free to compete at both of Hong Kong's biggest December meetings.

His latest penalty came at Sha Tin on Sunday, when stewards handed him a three-meeting ban and HK$90,000 fine for careless riding aboard Shannon Glow in Race 4.

Chau allowed his mount to shift out approaching the 200-meter mark when insufficiently clear of Natural Numbers, causing that runner to be checked between horses.

Stewards assessed both the carelessness and its consequences at grade two and took Chau's poor riding record into account when determining the penalty.

The suspension rules him out of the December 23, 26 and 29 meetings, but follows two other bans already scheduled for late November and December.

The latest setback came on a day of mixed fortunes for Chau, who partnered Francis Lui Kin-wai's Winning Wing to an emphatic victory in the Group 2 Jockey Club Cup (2,000m), denying Zac Purton a clean sweep of Sunday's three Group 2 features.

The victory was Chau's 21st of the season and all but secured his place in the International Jockeys' Championship at Happy Valley on December 9.

Chau holds a four-win advantage over Vincent Ho Chak-yiu, with only Wednesday's meeting remaining before the November 25 selection deadline.

His first upcoming suspension stems from his winning ride on Speed Dragon in the Group 3 Sa Sa Ladies' Purse on November 8, when he was found guilty of careless riding near the 100-meter mark.

That two-meeting ban, accompanied by a HK$60,000 fine, rules him out of racing at Sha Tin on November 29 and Happy Valley on December 2.

Chau also lost an appeal on Friday against a careless-riding conviction arising from his ride on Lucky Sam Gor at Sha Tin on October 28.

The Appeal Panel upheld the two-day suspension and HK$60,000 fine, rescheduling the ban to cover the December 16 and 20 meetings after the original penalty had been deferred pending his appeal.

Chau was also fined HK$5,000 for a separate whip infringement for his winning ride on Golden Friendship at Happy Valley last Wednesday, bringing his combined fines from the four disciplinary matters to HK$215,000.