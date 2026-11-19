Hong Kong racing expert Luke Middlebrook provides race-by-race analysis for the Sha Tin race meeting on Sunday, November 22.

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Race Meeting: 22/11/2026 Sha Tin - Turf "B+2" Course

Race 1 – BOCHK CROSS-BORDER SERVICES HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

12:30 | 1200m | HKD $875,000

#13 Call To Command is hard to recommend on paper as a 21-start maiden, but in a wide-open Class 5 he is worth a swing after a stable switch and three improving trials. At odds, he has an each-way case. #2 Super Dragon remains relatively untapped after only nine starts, although he has disappointed with just one placing despite starting favorite twice. The drop into Class 5 and a better draw give him every chance to turn things around. #6 Free Pony gets Zac Purton aboard for the first time on his second Class 5 start and looks ready to take a step forward. #14 Dash has been closing off well in his past two starts and, at the foot of the weights, has claims.

Race 2 – BOCHK SME IN ONE HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

13:00 | 1000m | HKD $1,170,000

#10 Super Boom is a newcomer for Mark Newnham who trialed very well pre-import in Australia and has continued to impress since arriving in Hong Kong. He gives the impression he could prove better than Class 4. #11 Zouper Fellow draws ideally in barrier 11 for the straight course and reunites with Andrea Atzeni, who was aboard for his only win. He should jump, roll forward and give a good sight. #9 Sisukas debuts for James Cummings and his trials have also been noteworthy, hinting at early ability. #12 Supreme Voyager will be one to watch charging late if they go hard in front, having produced exactly that sort of finish to win over the track and trip last time.

Race 3 – BOC LIFE HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

13:30 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#3 Packing Smart made an encouraging debut when second at Happy Valley after showing plenty of potential in his lead-in trials. He did not enjoy the smoothest trip that night but still picked up strongly late to just miss, and the move to the bigger Sha Tin track will suit. #1 Mighty Profit has won a trial smartly since scoring at his second race start and continues to look an above-average prospect capable of climbing further in the ratings. #13 Noble Patch produced his best run yet last start when letting down strongly into third. Barrier 13 is wide, but he gets back in his races anyway and should be finishing off again. #6 Fast Top Search is an interesting newcomer for Dennis Yip who has closed off well in each of his trials, and there looks to be enough there to make his debut worth watching.

Race 4 – BOCHK "BANKING TRENDYTOO" HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

14:15 | 1400m | HKD $1,170,000

#4 Shannon Glow made a big impression winning on debut for David Eustace and Jerry Chau, and he has trialed very well since. Barrier 4 gives him a sweet map and every chance to make it two from two. #2 Mr Cool endured a poor trip last start when chasing back-to-back wins but still picked up strongly into third. Barrier 11 is no help, though with some early luck he can be right there again. #3 Natural Numbers drops into Class 4 for the first time, lands barrier 1 and gets Zac Purton aboard, giving him every chance to lift sharply on recent form. #12 Trendy Rush should appreciate a better draw after being posted wide last time and has been improving gradually with racing after showing early ability.

Race 5 – BOCHK WEALTH MANAGEMENT HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

15:05 | 1200m | HKD $1,860,000

#3 Pakistan Legacy has raced wide in each of his past three starts since finishing second to Rising Force in Class 2. There is not much established speed on paper, although the newcomers add some uncertainty, and he should be able to roll forward and find a forward position if he can work across cleanly from barrier 10. #2 Pi Legend has improved sharply since joining Brett Crawford and comes off a second-up runner-up finish to Megastar Heart, which is strong form for this. #6 Autumn King is a four-year-old newcomer for Frankie Lor who has trialed very well under Jerry Chau and gives the impression he can hit the ground running. #1 Crossborderpegasus has plenty of ability but remains his own worst enemy through his unruly manners. He has again proved difficult to manage at the trials, but if he behaves himself he should be hitting the line strongly.

Race 6 – BOC CREDIT CARD HANDICAP

Class 3 (85–60 rating)

15:35 | 2000m | HKD $2,050,000

#4 Seraph Gabriel is still chasing his first Hong Kong win but is getting close, arriving off a third that was better than it reads after a messy race shape compromised plenty of runners. #1 Bravefield looks ready to win fourth-up after a solid fourth at Happy Valley, where he did not enjoy the smoothest run. Zac Purton sticks with him, the rise to 2,000m looks key and returning to the bigger Sha Tin track should suit. #3 Liveandletlive should roll forward and will be hard to run down if allowed to control things, although Mighty Strength could apply some early pressure. #5 Pocketing stayed out of the scrimmage last start and enjoyed a sweet run before breaking through for his first Hong Kong win. An inside draw gives him the right set-up to repeat the dose.

Race 7 – THE BOCHK PRIVATE BANKING JOCKEY CLUB SPRINT

OPEN G2 C1

16:05 | 1200m | HKD $5,350,000

#1 Ka Ying Rising is back on home soil after his Everest defeat and, against just five rivals well below his level, should be bouncing back in a big way today on the road to December’s Hong Kong International Races. #2 Raging Blizzard was often filling the placings behind Ka Ying Rising last season but capitalized with the champion away last start to return to winning form. He looks the obvious quinella horse again and is much better treated at the weights against rivals he beat that day. #4 Crimson Flash finished third to Raging Blizzard last start and is worse off at the weights against him today, although he meets runner-up Ka Ying Attack on better terms. #5 Ka Ying Attack can make good use of barrier 1 and, while this is a significant rise in grade, the small field gives him every chance to remain competitive.

Race 8 – THE BOCHK PRIVATE WEALTH JOCKEY CLUB MILE

OPEN G2 C1

16:40 | 1600m | HKD $5,350,000

#3 Galaxy Patch defends his crown in this race and is well placed under set-weight conditions after back-to-back seconds since joining Brett Crawford, missing narrowly to Little Paradise and Invincible Ibis under top weight at handicap conditions. #1 My Wish carries a five-pound penalty as the Group 1 winner in the field but should strip fitter second-up after a game first-up third to Light Years Charm under 131 pounds. He has since won another trial well, although he was unusually a touch slow from the barriers. #8 Little Paradise makes his stable debut for Danny Shum with James McDonald aboard and has always gone well fresh, winning three of four first-up. Barrier 2 is ideal. #2 Helios Express has trialed much better by his standards leading into this and warrants respect.

Race 9 – THE BOCHK JOCKEY CLUB CUP

CUP G2 C1

17:15 | 2000m | HKD $5,350,000

#9 Massive Sovereign had no luck in the Ladies’ Purse yet still managed to finish third after a poor trip throughout, and he gets another chance here with the step up to 2,000m looking important. #2 Numbers should strip fitter second-up after fading late into sixth first-up under a big weight, while 1,800m was likely short of his best and the return to 2,000m suits much better. #6 Winning Wing gets a key jockey change with Jerry Chau taking over, and the rise from a mile to 2,000m second-up is another major positive. #1 Voyage Bubble has an excellent second-up record of three wins and three seconds from six starts, and while he needs to lift on his return, the conditions suit better this time and give him the chance to improve sharply.

Race 10 – BOCHK BOC PAY+ HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

17:50 | 1400m | HKD $1,860,000

#8 Silk Master caught the eye on debut for John Size, easing back from barrier 10 over 1,200m before running on late into fourth behind Megastar Heart. He has trialed nicely twice since and the move into barrier 1 is a major positive. #3 Nyx Gluck has been racing well since switching to Danny Shum and, after winning first-up, drew barrier 11 second-up, settled midfield and finished strongly to miss by only a short head. He has trialed well since and gets the chance to atone. #12 Negentropy is a newcomer for Cody Mo whose trials have been sound. He has been slow away in those heats but has still hit the line strongly, suggesting there is something there. #1 Chill Buddy draws widest but has enough early speed to work across in a race without much pace on paper. Freshened since a poor last-start run, he can improve.

Race 11 – BOCHK FAMILYMAX HANDICAP

Class 3 (85–60 rating)

18:25 | 1400m | HKD $1,860,000

#1 Salon S steps up to 1,400m, his best distance so far, for his second run of the season and has trialed well since missing a start because of a heart irregularity. Barrier 3 gives him plenty of options in the run. #9 Packing Glory should roll forward from barrier 7 in search of back-to-back wins after scoring well from the front last time, and Nichola Yuen does not appear likely to face too much early pressure. #3 Providence makes his Hong Kong debut after winning the Queensland Derby and appears well prepared to run a race first-up. #8 Circuit Champion draws wide and will need some early luck, but he has been threatening another win all season and Zac Purton sticking with him is a positive.

Selections Summary

Race 1: 13, 2, 6, 14

Race 2: 10, 11, 9, 12

Race 3: 3, 1, 13, 6

Race 4: 4, 2, 3, 12

Race 5: 3, 2, 6, 1

Race 6: 4, 1, 3, 5

Race 7: 1, 2, 4, 5

Race 8: 3, 1, 8, 2

Race 9: 9, 2, 6, 1

Race 10: 8, 3, 12, 1

Race 11: 1, 9, 3, 8

Jackpot information for 22 November, Sunday Meeting at Sha Tin Racecourse:

A jackpot of HK$6,000,000 will be carried forward to the Triple Trio;

A jackpot of HK$500,000 will be carried forward to the fourth Double Trio;

A jackpot of HK$500,000 will be carried forward to the fifth Double Trio;

A jackpot of HK$1,500,000 will be topped-up to the second Six Win Bonus.

Please note the Club's announcement regarding the jackpot arrangement.