Frankie Lor Fu-chuen expects Numbers to be more competitive in Sunday's Group Two Jockey Club Cup (2,000m) at Sha Tin after the Hong Kong Derby runner-up had a much-needed first run of the season in the Group 3 Sa Sa Ladies' Purse.

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Numbers finished sixth, beaten 3¾ lengths, under 129 pounds over 1,800m two weeks ago, but Lor says the five-year-old has improved since that outing and will appreciate the longer distance.

“Of course,” Lor said when asked whether Numbers had come on from his first-up run. “He hadn't raced for a long time, and 1,800 meters was a little bit short for him, but he needed to race.”

Lor was satisfied enough with the result, given Numbers was returning from a five-and-a-half-month break.

“For me, if he can finish a little bit closer, that would be better. But finishing sixth last time was still okay because he carried 129 pounds and hadn't raced for a long time, so it wasn't too bad.”

Numbers, who will again be ridden by Derek Leung Ka-chun, won second-up over 2,000m last season before finishing runner-up in the Hong Kong Derby and Group One Champions & Chater Cup over 2,400m.

Numbers returns to Sha Tin second-up in the Jockey Club Cup on Sunday. HKJC

Massive Sovereign and Zac Purton win the 2024 Hong Kong Derby. HKJC

Lor also saddles 2024 Derby winner Massive Sovereign in the Cup, who finished third in the Ladies' Purse after a poor trip.

“Both horses are in good form after their races. We'll see how they go,” Lor said.

Massive Sovereign's career has been repeatedly interrupted by fetlock injuries requiring surgery and a right-hind tendon problem, but he returned to winning form in a Class Two event at Happy Valley last month, his first victory since the Derby.

Zac Purton, who partnered him to Derby glory, retains the ride after finishing third aboard the six-year-old in the Ladies' Purse.

“This season, he's going well. He's healthy at the moment. Hopefully, he can keep going for a few more months.”

Both horses hold entries for next month's Group One Hong Kong Cup, while Numbers is also entered for the Hong Kong Vase on December 13.

Lor will also saddle Hong Kong Classic Cup winner Stormy Grove in Sunday's Group Two Jockey Club Mile (1,600m), hoping a change in riding tactics can bring about improvement on his ninth in last month's Sha Tin Trophy.

“He's going well. After his last start, I think they know how to ride him now. You need to ride him a little bit patiently, and then he can show a strong finish. I think the form is good now.”

Away from the Group Two races, Lor unveils Australian import Autumn King in Class Three over 1,200m.

Formerly trained by Paul Messara and Leah Gavranich, Autumn King won three of his seven Australian starts and placed twice more. He has had three local trials ahead of his Hong Kong debut.

The four-year-old arrived as a colt but has since been gelded, and Lor is pleased with how he has settled into his new surroundings.

“Yes. He was still a colt when he came to Hong Kong, so I needed to get him gelded. Everything is good now.”

Although Autumn King won his final Australian start over 1,600m, Lor says the shorter trip will suit him first-up.

“In Australia, he won over 1,600 meters at his last start. For me, at the moment, 1,200 meters should be good for him because he's still a little bit fresh. His trial was really good at Conghua, so hopefully he can run well on Sunday.”

Lor also has Bottomuptogether in the Group Two Jockey Club Sprint (1,200m) after the gelding won a Class Two race at Happy Valley on October 21.

The six-year-old faces an imposing assignment against champion sprinter Ka Ying Rising, and Lor is keeping expectations realistic.

“Yes, we'll try to get some prize money.”

Lor also saddles Mr Cool in a Class 4 contest over 1,400 meters, the five-year-old looking to improve on his last-start third after stewards found jockey Karis Teetan had made an “error of judgement” in the early stages by failing to cross runners to his inside.

In the finale, Hong Kong Classic Series hopeful Salon S makes his second start of the season after being withdrawn from a race on October 19 when an irregular heart rhythm was detected before the start. The four-year-old has since passed an official veterinary examination and won a barrier trial at Sha Tin on November 10.