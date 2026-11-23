Trainer Francis Lui Kin-wai has confirmed to The Standard that Sunday’s impressive Group 2 BOCHK Jockey Club Cup (2,000m) winner Winning Wing will step up to 2,400 meters for the Group 1 Hong Kong Vase at Sha Tin on December 13.

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Winning Wing produced the best performance of his career under Jerry Chau Chun-lok on Sunday, sweeping from near the rear of the nine-horse field to take the lead at the 200-meter mark before racing clear to beat Silvery Breeze by two and a half lengths. Numbers finished another short head away in third as Winning Wing claimed his first Group victory.

The Vase has traditionally been difficult for Hong Kong-trained runners to win. Only three have succeeded since the race was established in 1994: Indigenous in 1998, Dominant in 2013 and Exultant in 2018.

Winning Wing would become the first horse to complete the Jockey Club Cup-Hong Kong Vase double in the same year. Dominant finished eighth in the Cup before winning the Vase in 2013, while Exultant was runner-up in the 2018 Cup before claiming the international prize three weeks later.

Frankie Lor Fu-chuen’s Numbers, who finished third behind Winning Wing on Sunday, is also expected to contest the Vase. The five-year-old has already proved himself at 2,400 meters, finishing runner-up to Romantic Warrior in May’s Group 1 Champions & Chater Cup.

Among their potential overseas rivals are Aidan O’Brien’s Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Benvenuto Cellini, Caulfield Cup winner Kingswood and Giavellotto, who won the Hong Kong Vase in 2024 before finishing second last year.

The Jockey Club will announce its selections for the four Group 1 Hong Kong International Races on Wednesday.