Zac Purton paid tribute to Tony Cruz after a race-to-race double for the Hong Kong great anchored a four-timer at Happy Valley on Wednesday night. The haul took the nine-time champion 14 wins clear in the jockeys’ championship, three days before he gets back on Ka Ying Rising.

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Purton won on Georgian Sigma in the Class 4 Pui O Handicap (1000m) and came back in the next race to win on Windlord in the Class 3 Siu Ho Wan Handicap (1650m). He gave Cruz credit for turning the first of them around.

“Tony has done a great job with him,” Purton said of Georgian Sigma. “He showed a lot as a young horse but lost his way. It was a good, tough effort – he got challenged and dug deep in the straight.”

Purton knows the Australian-bred four-year-old well. He rode him in his first two Hong Kong starts for Pierre Ng Pang-chi last season, when he ran second on debut and then finished fourth at odds-on. His form tailed off after that, but the son of Shalaa has finished in the first three in all six starts since joining Cruz this season: two wins, two seconds and two thirds.

Georgian Sigma carried 132lb and led from barrier one. Country Pride took him on approaching the 600-meter mark and got half a length in front with 100 meters to go, but Purton’s urging drew more out of his mount, who fought back to win by a short head.



Windlord jumped cleanly from barrier nine, crossed to the fence and led throughout, collecting a PP Bonus of HK$1.5 million.

Purton was frank about the import, who has tested his connections’ patience since arriving in Hong Kong.

Tony Cruz celebrates a two-timer at Happy Valley. Sing Tao.

Connections celebrate Georgian Sigma's latest win. Sing Tao.

“He’s been difficult and disappointing overall,” he said. “He’s hard to manage in the gates and he over-races, but he began really well, got into a nice rhythm and that paid off.”

Purton opened the meeting on David Hayes’ Star Brose, who carried top weight to win the Class 5 Cheung Sha Handicap (2200m). He closed it on Frankie Lor Fu-chuen’s Savvy Brilliant in the second section of the Class 3 Tai O Handicap (1200m), which gave Lor a double after Better And Better won earlier in the night. Purton also ran third on Mark Newnham’s King Lotus.

The four-timer took Purton to 34 wins from 157 rides this season, 14 ahead of Jerry Chau, as he chases a 10th Hong Kong title.

Next for Purton is Sunday at Sha Tin, where he rides Ka Ying Rising in the HK$5.35 million G2 BOCHK Private Banking Jockey Club Sprint (1200m). The world’s highest-rated horse hasn’t raced since he ran second in The Everest at Randwick on October 17.