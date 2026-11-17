Big-money Hong Kong buyers calling a small-time trainer about a horse bought for a bargain is what dreams are made of. Brett Dodson and his partner Sally Taylor have lived it.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

It wasn’t long after Bretsal won at Lismore that Brett Dodson’s phone started ringing. ‘Hong Kong’ was calling, and that’s the jackpot dream of any small-scale owner or trainer with a cheaply bought horse making a bright start in ‘country’ New South Wales.

Bretsal had raced only twice for a third at Taree and then that win in June 2024; he was a ‘take-your-time’ three-year-old that looked every bit like he’d progress with age and physical maturity. He was just what the Hong Kong agents were after who got through to the Coffs Harbour trainer and co-owner.

“We had a few of them sort of bidding against each other,” Dodson tells The Standard. “Like, the price went from, you know … it certainly wasn’t low, but it went up and it could have probably even gone higher.”

How high? Dodson is coy about that, but not too coy: “We bought a house off the back of it,” he says.

“When you get those sorts of offers for horses that you haven’t paid a lot for, it’s life changing for us.”

Bretsal was secured for owners Zhao Guoming and Xiao Bing, renamed Light Years Charm to fit all of their ‘Light Years’-monikered horses, and relocated to the David Eustace stable at Sha Tin. Since then, the gelding has won the G3 Lion Rock Trophy and the G2 Sha Tin Trophy, climbed from a domestic rating of 64 to 115, and earned HK$17,699,550 in prize money.

That’s all so far-removed from what Dodson and his partner Sally Taylor bought him for – pocket money by comparison. Bretsal is formed from their names.

“Sally is also a trainer, and she picked him up pretty cheap for A$3,750 after he was passed-in,” Dodson says. “She’s rung up and bought him after the sale was over, then we got him to Coffs Harbour.”

The colt was one of 216 horses sold that day in the Sydney autumn of 2022 at the Inglis HTBA May Yearling Sale, formerly the Scone Yearling Sale. Top price at that auction was A$300,000 – a record – taking the average up to A$25,147. This was blue collar stuff, and still, the Rubick youngster was in the clearance basket.

LIGHT YEARS CHARM (Lot 54: Rubick x Dancer’s Rose) / HTBA May Yearling Sale /// Scone /// 2022 //// Photo by Inglis

He’s not the first bargain buy to make it at a high level on the track, though, and he won’t be the last, but it doesn’t happen every day.

Twelve months before Light Years Charm won his Group 2, Tomodachi Kokoroe, the reformed ‘rabbit stomper’ bought out of backwater Cairns, nailed the G2 Premier Bowl at Sha Tin: the man who had bought him for A$25,000 and sold him to Hong Kong for A$400,000, Ricky Ludwig, was buying the weekly groceries just off the interest of that sale.

Then there’s the Hong Kong champion Designs On Rome, passed-in as a yearling at Goffs in Ireland and then bought by trainer Pat Flynn for €10,500 before proving to be a high-class juvenile. He sold for big money to become a star for the John Moore stable.

Some of the most famous racehorses of all-time were sold for a relative pittance: the champion U.S. gelding John Henry was sold for US$1,100 as a yearling at Keeneland; the globe-trotting sprinter Takeover Target was bought for A$1,250; and the legendary Phar Lap fetched 160 guineas as a yearling back in 1928.

Light Years Charm’s failure to sell in the ring as a young horse and his subsequent cheap sale is a reflection of his dam Dancer’s Rose’s modest record on the track – one maiden win at Newcastle – and more so what she had done to that point as a broodmare, which wasn’t much.

In fact, the year before Taylor spotted her Rubick colt going unsold in the ring at Inglis, Dancer’s Rose – who had been bought for A$225,000 as a yearling – was sold for just A$600 at the 2021 Inglis May (Late) Online Sale.

Owner-breeder Tony Carusi, whose best horse, Le Romain, won the G1 Randwick Guineas in a Group 1 career for Newcastle trainer Kris Lees, was the buyer who paid the modest sum. The mare afterwards produced Dancingontherosso, a four-year-old which Carusi races in partnership with Lees. She has a maiden win at ‘country’ Tuncurry from four starts.

“Dancingontherossso is her last live foal,” Carusi told The Standard via message. “In 2023, I tried to get her back in foal to Grunt (but) the mare ‘slipped’. Since that time, she has not been served.”

Dancer’s Rose moved on and the Australian Studbook’s online portal shows she was dropped from the official record on August 1 this year.

LIGHT YEARS CHARM, KARIS TEETAN / G2 Sha Tin Trophy // Sha Tin /// 2026 //// Photo by HKJC

Light Years Charm is quite clearly light years beyond his mother and other close relatives when it comes to athletic ability.

“It’s funny, I think everything else out of the mare, I haven’t looked right into it but I’m pretty sure they haven’t done anything, to be honest,” Dodson says. “So he was out of the box really, but I mean they can either gallop or they can’t and he always showed us a bit of ability, and once he started to hit his straps and get over a bit further, he’s been very impressive over there in Hong Kong.

“But he was impressive here, he won well, he won on raw ability here and usually the guys that buy from Hong Kong, they can spot something with a bit of ability.”

When the gelding first arrived at Coffs Harbour, where Dodson trains about 14 horses at the track and on the beach, it was clear that this was a youngster that was not going to be doing things too quickly, too early.

“He got a bit hot early, but we sort of took our time with him to get him through that sort of stuff,” Dodson says.

“I got him broken in and took over the reins there, basically brought him up. He always showed us a little bit of ability, but he was a bit slow on the uptake. He wasn’t a sort of a natural early running type of horse, but he always had a bit of scope about him and he always had a nice stride, but he was a pretty big horse early on.

“We thought he’d take a little bit of time so we didn’t rush him. He broke in nicely, we gave him that time, he wasn’t overtaxed.”

Dodson says the Hong Kong money they received might even have been more but they were comfortable with the first approach they received, even though other offers came in.

“We stuck loyal to the first guy who contacted us,” he says. “We stuck with him because he was very good to deal with and that’s the way it panned out. And, look, we were guessing whether the horse would pass the vets and all this sort of stuff. They’re pretty stringent. I mean it’s easy to say that there was never a problem with him, but until they look right into it, you’re not sure.”

After that whole process was completed, the vet checks navigated, Bretsal was ready for the move to his new life as Light Years Charm. But Dodson had concerns in his mind, given the gelding’s initial ‘hot’ nature.

“I was a little bit worried about him moving to the more confined spaces of Hong Kong,” he says. “It was obviously a bit quiet here in Coffs and you’ve got paddocks you can go into all the time and that type of thing, so I was a bit worried about if he got a bit hot there with the workload and all that sort of stuff, but obviously he’s settled in and he’s adapted, which is good.”

Dodson had a connection on the ground at Sha Tin, too: Zac Purton, whose career began at Coffs Harbour with trainer Trevor Hardy, was booked to ride the horse. Hong Kong’s champion jockey rode Light Years Charm 10 times up to January of 2026 and won five races.

“It was really fitting that once he went over there Zac Purton started riding him early because I was good mates with Zac here in Coffs Harbour,” the trainer says. “You know, I texted him straight after seeing (he was booked to ride) saying ‘You’re riding the horse,’ and he said, ‘Look, he goes good, he’s showed a bit of ability.’

“Zac has ridden a lot of winners for me in the past, especially around here, but winners at Canterbury, down in Sydney, and up in Brisbane. I remember he won the Listed Recognition Stakes for me on Kreisler’s Jewel up at Eagle Farm more than 20 years ago.

“He came back to Coffs Harbour and had a drink at the Pier the next day, the local hotel, so we enjoyed it with all the owners. So we’ve had a good association with Zac and now he’s one of the best jockeys in the world.”

Dodson has watched Light Years Charm’s progress keenly, but he has absolutely no regret about selling on a horse that has developed into a high-class galloper for Eustace.

“I’m glad he’s gone really well over there,” he says. “We’ve followed him every start and we’ve cheered him home every time and I hope I can get another one the same and do the same thing in the future.”

He believes the sale has opened up that possibility. In fact, Hong Kong buyers have been back on the phone since that first sale and Light Years Charm’s success. One didn’t pass the vet, and the other the owner didn’t want to sell.

“I suppose when you sell a nice horse like that there’s a bit of a trust factor,” Dodson says. “They trust that you’re gonna sell a nice horse and hopefully we can keep those lines open and have another good result one day. Hopefully we sell a nice horse: we make money and so do they.

“We’ve had a bit of success, so we’re always looking for the next Light Year’s Charm.”

As for the house, he’s thinking about maybe hanging an adornment out front to mark the life-changing horse that made it possible.

“We might get a sign out the front,” he says. “Bretsal or something.”

This article first appeared in Idol Horse as "Light Years Charm: The Hong Kong horse sale that paid for a house".