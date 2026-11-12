Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Sha Tin, Saturday, November 14

Hong Kong racing expert Luke Middlebrook provides race-by-race analysis for the Sha Tin race meeting on Saturday, November 14.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Race Meeting: 14/11/2026 Sha Tin - MIXED - Turf A Course / AWT

Race 1 – PANASONIC WATER DISPENSER HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

12:30 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#1 Almighty Warrior was third to Happy Pegasus last start but had trouble in running, so there was plenty of merit in the performance. Barrier 2 gives him the better set-up of the pair today and every chance to turn the tables. #2 Happy Pegasus won like a horse with plenty of upside on debut, drawing clear by two lengths with ease, but barrier 13 makes the task tougher this time. #11 Saint Jose Patch finished runner-up to Happy Pegasus on debut and should strip fitter second-up after a light preparation. #4 Da Da Da debuts for Mark Newnham and has been closing off well in his trials.

Race 2 – PANASONIC TV HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

13:00 | 1400m | HKD $875,000

#3 Alabama Song drops into Class 5 for the first time after a ninth last start that was much better than it reads. From barrier 10 he jumped well but was snagged back to find cover, endured a poor trip, then came home quickest and was not beaten far. He gets his chance to improve sharply in the weaker grade. #9 The All Rounder returns to his preferred track and trip after a no-show at Happy Valley, where barrier 11 and a slowly run race left him unsuited back in the field. #6 Incanto Star looks close to a win in this grade after resuming with a second here, and barrier 4 should give him every chance to secure the right run. #4 Forever Fancy arrives off back-to-back thirds over the track and trip since dropping in class and remains firmly in the mix.

Race 3 – PANASHOP HANDICAP

Class 5 (40–0 rating)

13:55 | 1650m | HKD $875,000

#13 Mazing Grace has been improving this season and arrives off a third over the track and trip despite plenty going wrong through no fault of his own. Barrier 3 is a major positive today, especially with several in-form rivals drawn wider, and he gets another good chance to break through. #9 Superb Guy has placed plenty without winning, but with Zac Purton back in the saddle he gets another strong opportunity after finishing second here last time. #10 Happy Action has been performing well since joining Mark Newnham this season and comes off his best run yet, a third over the track and trip. #4 Hailtothevictors maps for a good run from barrier 2 under Jerry Chau for David Eustace, a jockey-trainer combination that commands respect.

Race 4 – PANASONIC AIR-CONDITIONER HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

14:25 | 2000m | HKD $1,170,000

#6 Happy Tercentenary has raced well since switching to James Cummings despite drawing barrier 12 in his past two starts, finishing sixth on both occasions over 1,400m and 1,650m, distances that appear short of his best. The map upgrade today gives him a much better chance. #1 Victor Supreme steps up to 2,000m and should relish it given what he has shown so far, with both of his wins coming over 1,800m and back-to-back seconds at that trip leading into this. #3 Sky Deep is unproven at the distance, but the Jerry Chau-Caspar Fownes combination catches the eye. He just needs a well-judged ride early from barrier 13. #10 Storm Runner ran a nice third first-up on the all-weather and is worth following back on turf over 2,000m, where he has placed twice from three starts.

Race 5 – PANASONIC RICE COOKER HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

14:55 | 1000m | HKD $1,860,000

#8 Jumbo Blessing draws well for the straight course in barrier 13 and remains in fine form. His bid for four straight wins ended at his first look in Class 3 last time, but he still ran on well for third after suffering a mid-race check. #2 Yee Cheong Bright made a promising debut when second to the progressive Ka Ying Lightning, finishing strongly to miss by only a neck. He should come on for that experience and will be hard to beat. #3 Full Metal comes through the same race after finishing third despite enduring the poorer trip, so there was plenty of merit in the performance and he can take another step forward. #5 Causeway King gets a better set-up today after leading throughout for a big all-weather win two starts ago before racing wide and weakening last time.

Race 6 – PANASONIC NANOE HAIR DRYER HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

15:25 | 1650m | HKD $1,170,000

#5 Another World can bounce back any time in Class 4 as a two-time winner from seven starts in the grade, and his past two runs from wide draws have carried plenty of merit. He maps for a much cleaner run today. #14 Family Knight produced a fast-finishing fourth last start, beaten under a length in a strong effort on his first all-weather run in Hong Kong, and he can take another step forward. #4 Yoda’s Choice was left alone in front first-up and made the most of it to score. Barrier 4 suits again, Nichola Yuen stays aboard and he should give another bold sight. #2 Quantum Legend has not lived up to early expectations in five local starts, but the drop into Class 4 for the first time gives him his chance to turn things around after a good recent trial win.

Race 7 – THE PANASONIC CUP (HANDICAP)

Class 2 (100–80 rating)

16:00 | 1200m | HKD $2,840,000

#8 Megastar Heart chases a hat-trick after showing above-average ability this season with two effortless two-length wins, looking every bit a horse headed higher. Victory would make him the first horse this season to complete a three-race winning streak. #13 Solid State has not quite lived up to the explosive promise of his debut, finishing second twice at short odds since, but the rise in class brings a significant drop in weight and keeps him firmly in contention. #5 Turquoise Velocity arrives fourth-up after winning at Happy Valley last start, his fifth victory from 13 starts to go with five placings, and brings a strong profile into this. #3 Lucky With You finds an easier assignment on paper than many of his recent races and that gives him the chance to make his presence felt.

Race 8 – PANASONIC IH COOKER HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

16:30 | 1200m | HKD $1,170,000

#6 Supreme Win Win has trialed impressively for debut for Mark Newnham, showing a promising turn of foot late in his heats. Winning first-up is never easy, but he has shown enough potential to give this a shake. #8 Noble Superior maps for a sweet run from barrier 1 and arrives off back-to-back seconds, suggesting a win is close. #5 Speedy Power broke through at start two for James Cummings and did it in style as a heavily backed $1.40 favorite. He still gives the impression there is more in hand, although barrier 12 means he will have to do it the hard way. #2 Break Heaven attracted solid market support on debut and shaped as though 1,000m was too sharp, doing his best work late. The step up to 1,200m second-up looks ideal, and he again finished off strongly in a recent trial.

Race 9 – PANASONIC THERMO VENTILATOR HANDICAP

Class 4 (60–40 rating)

17:00 | 1400m | HKD $1,170,000

#2 Tang Heart has drawn barrier 11 in both runs this campaign and has had little go his way, including last start when eased back to near last before making strong late ground into fourth behind Storm Mirror on his first look at Class 4. #8 Pegasus Elite is also heading the right way, improving from a debut 10th that was better than it reads to finish fourth second-up. #11 Prestige Come is trending the right way after back-to-back seconds this season, including another solid effort behind Storm Mirror last time. #3 Chill Partners brings a similar profile after placing in both runs this campaign and the booking of Nichola Yuen adds to the appeal.

Race 10 – TECHNICS HEADPHONES HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

17:35 | 1650m | HKD $2,050,000

#10 Pray For Justice looks ready to win after back-to-back seconds, the latest coming first-up this season when nailed on the line by Lucky Sam Gor, who has since come out and run well again on Wednesday night. #13 Supreme Agility comes through the same race and was checked late, effectively ending his chance, but he gave the impression he was winding up strongly and had more to offer. #1 Loch Tay returns to the all-weather, where he has won twice from five starts, and should be thereabouts again. #2 Sky Vino can take a step forward from his last-start fifth, when he was eased back early from barrier 11 and left with plenty of ground to make up before finishing only a little over two lengths away.

Race 11 – PANASONIC SYSTEM KITCHEN HANDICAP

Class 3 (80–60 rating)

18:10 | 1600m | HKD $2,050,000

#10 Joyful Joy is a promising four-year-old for Mark Newnham who has won two of four starts and was better than his last-start fourth suggests after enduring a checkered run throughout. Zac Purton now takes over and barrier 4 gives him every chance to get the right run. #9 Power Of Vitam gets back in his races and needs luck, but he goes well second-up and resumed with a strong fifth. The step up from 1,400m to the mile suits, while barrier 6 may allow him to settle a touch closer. #12 Shamus Storm comes off two placings this preparation, both behind the in-form Packing Fighter, and that form reads well. #11 Jolly Brilliant is a Ricky Yiu-trained four-year-old who looks to be hitting his straps and now chases a hat-trick as he steps into Class 3.

Selections Summary

Race 1: 1, 2, 11, 4

Race 2: 3, 9, 6, 4

Race 3: 13, 9, 10, 4

Race 4: 6, 1, 3, 10

Race 5: 8, 2, 3, 5

Race 6: 5, 14, 4, 2

Race 7: 8, 13, 5, 3

Race 8: 6, 8, 5, 2

Race 9: 2, 8, 11, 3

Race 10: 10, 13, 1, 2

Race 11: 10, 9, 12, 11

Jackpot information for 14 November, Saturday Meeting at Sha Tin Racecourse:

A jackpot of HK$6,000,000 will be carried forward to the Triple Trio.

Please note the Club's announcement regarding the jackpot arrangement.