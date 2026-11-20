The betting public has got the Jockey Club Mile wrong four years running, as every favorite has been beaten at odds of $1.70 or shorter, only for the second favorite to win each time.

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California Spangle finished second at $1.60 in 2022 and fourth at $1.70 in 2023, followed by Galaxy Patch, who was third at $1.70 in 2024, and My Wish, who finished fourth at just $1.40 last year.

It wasn't always this way, however, as in the previous 16 editions, six favorites won and 13 finished in the first three.

My Wish should head the market again on Sunday after a solid first-up third in the Sha Tin Trophy, where he conceded 16 pounds to winner Light Years Charm. That weight disadvantage drops to just five pounds under Sunday's set-weights-and-penalties conditions, leaving him much better treated against his handicap rivals.

But could James McDonald's booking on Little Paradise sway punters? The Hong Kong Classic Mile winner makes his first start for Danny Shum Chap-shing, giving the market another serious contender to consider.

Numbers faces history in Jockey Club Cup

Every Jockey Club Cup winner since 2010 has followed one of three paths into the race: eight came directly from the Ladies' Purse, five from the Sha Tin Trophy and the other three were all Romantic Warrior first-up.

All eight Ladies' Purse graduates had finished in the first four, while none of the five Sha Tin Trophy runners had won their lead-up race.

That trend favors Gentlemen Legacy, Massive Sovereign and Silvery Breeze, who finished second, third and fourth behind Speed Dragon in the Ladies' Purse two weeks ago.

It is less encouraging for Numbers, who finished sixth. Since 2010, horses finishing in the first four of the Ladies' Purse have won eight Jockey Club Cups from 35 attempts, compared with none from 41 for those finishing fifth or worse, although five of those 41 managed a placing.

Numbers, however, carried 129 pounds on his seasonal return after five and a half months off, and now meets Gentlemen Legacy and Silvery Breeze on 14 pounds better terms, while enjoying a six-pound swing against Massive Sovereign.

Numbers also won second-up over 2,000 meters last season, having finished third over 1,800 meters on his Hong Kong debut.

Galaxy Patch takes different route to Mile defense

Galaxy Patch will attempt to become the first horse since Golden Sixty to win consecutive Jockey Club Miles, but he will do so after bypassing a race that has supplied the past three winners.

The Sha Tin Trophy has produced 11 of the past 16 Jockey Club Mile winners, including Galaxy Patch himself, who finished sixth in last year's October handicap before winning in November.

Beauty Eternal followed the same route after finishing third in 2023, as did Voyage Bubble, who was second in 2024.

Brett Crawford has taken a different approach this season, skipping the Sha Tin Trophy after Galaxy Patch finished a narrow second under 135 pounds in September's Celebration Cup.

The seven-year-old has not raced since September 27, although he won a 1,200-meter barrier trial at Conghua earlier this month.

There is, however, a compelling precedent for Crawford's decision. Golden Sixty won three consecutive Jockey Club Miles from 2020 to 2022, and bypassed the Sha Tin Trophy before the last two, winning both on his seasonal return.