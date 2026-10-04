RACEDAY REVIEW: Nothing special, says Chang, as Team Happy doubles up

Training performance of the day – Michael Chang Chun-wai

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Michael Chang Chun-wai was having none of the praise after Team Happy completed back-to-back Class 5 wins on Sunday, brushing off any suggestion that there was much of a training performance behind it.

The six-year-old joined Chang from Pierre Ng Pang-chi in April and has finished no worse than sixth in six starts for the stable, his latest two outings producing successive victories.

“I keep saying: it is all about the handicap,” Chang said. “Class 5, barrier one, horse in form, sound and healthy, well handicapped ... should win. Nothing special.”

Team Happy on his way to winning back-to-back races. Sing Tao

The humble veteran may have a point, but Team Happy has achieved something no other Class 5 winner has managed this season: winning back-to-back.

Four others have tried, finishing fifth, 12th, 13th and 14th.

So perhaps a little credit is due, Michael.

Ride of the day – Zac Purton

It was a good afternoon for Chang, who completed a double when Zac Purton steered Lady's Love to his first Hong Kong win at start eight, although the trainer was particularly grateful to his jockey after the still-green four-year-old did just about “everything wrong” in running.

“Today, luck is on my side,” Chang said. “Both my winners had barrier one, a big help, and a good jockey too. Happy.

“Zac said he is still very green. He did everything wrong — looked around, jumped a shadow, hung out ... everything wrong. So there is still room to improve.”

Connections, Chang and Purton post-Ladys' Love win. SIng Tao

Asked whether Purton would be keen to stick with Lady's Love next start, Chang laughed.

“Um, I don't know. You know Zac, always picks the best one in the field.”

Horse to Follow - Horsepower

Frankie Lor Fu-chuen believes there is still improvement to come from Horsepower after the six-year-old ended a 529-day winless run on Sunday, having noticed a considerable change in the horse’s temperament both at home and on race day this preparation.

“You know this horse always carries big weights, so last season the jockeys always told me that in the straight, when you asked him to sprint, he would slow down a little bit in the last 50 meters,” Lor said.

Horsepower bounces back to winning ways. Sing Tao

“But you can see this season he looks different, quieter. Last season, even in morning trackwork, he was very hard to slow down. This season he looks more relaxed.”

That change in attitude has Lor hopeful Horsepower can find a little more at the finish, particularly as he steps up in grade but drops in weight.