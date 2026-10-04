logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
RACING
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG RACING

RACEDAY REVIEW: Nothing special, says Chang, as Team Happy doubles up

HONG KONG RACING
4 hours ago

by

Luke Middlebrook

logo
logo
logo
Michael Chang trained a double on the card. Sing Tao
Michael Chang trained a double on the card. Sing Tao

Training performance of the day – Michael Chang Chun-wai

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Michael Chang Chun-wai was having none of the praise after Team Happy completed back-to-back Class 5 wins on Sunday, brushing off any suggestion that there was much of a training performance behind it.

The six-year-old joined Chang from Pierre Ng Pang-chi in April and has finished no worse than sixth in six starts for the stable, his latest two outings producing successive victories.

“I keep saying: it is all about the handicap,” Chang said. “Class 5, barrier one, horse in form, sound and healthy, well handicapped ... should win. Nothing special.”

Team Happy on his way to winning back-to-back races. Sing Tao
Team Happy on his way to winning back-to-back races. Sing Tao

The humble veteran may have a point, but Team Happy has achieved something no other Class 5 winner has managed this season: winning back-to-back. 

Four others have tried, finishing fifth, 12th, 13th and 14th.

So perhaps a little credit is due, Michael.

Ride of the day – Zac Purton

It was a good afternoon for Chang, who completed a double when Zac Purton steered Lady's Love to his first Hong Kong win at start eight, although the trainer was particularly grateful to his jockey after the still-green four-year-old did just about “everything wrong” in running.

“Today, luck is on my side,” Chang said. “Both my winners had barrier one, a big help, and a good jockey too. Happy.

“Zac said he is still very green. He did everything wrong — looked around, jumped a shadow, hung out ... everything wrong. So there is still room to improve.”

Connections, Chang and Purton post-Ladys' Love win. SIng Tao
Connections, Chang and Purton post-Ladys' Love win. SIng Tao

Asked whether Purton would be keen to stick with Lady's Love next start, Chang laughed.

“Um, I don't know. You know Zac, always picks the best one in the field.”

Horse to Follow - Horsepower 

Frankie Lor Fu-chuen believes there is still improvement to come from Horsepower after the six-year-old ended a 529-day winless run on Sunday, having noticed a considerable change in the horse’s temperament both at home and on race day this preparation.

“You know this horse always carries big weights, so last season the jockeys always told me that in the straight, when you asked him to sprint, he would slow down a little bit in the last 50 meters,” Lor said.

Horsepower bounces back to winning ways. Sing Tao
Horsepower bounces back to winning ways. Sing Tao

“But you can see this season he looks different, quieter. Last season, even in morning trackwork, he was very hard to slow down. This season he looks more relaxed.”

That change in attitude has Lor hopeful Horsepower can find a little more at the finish, particularly as he steps up in grade but drops in weight.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Read More
Karis Teetan won the Yan Chai Trophy on Mr Cool. Sing Tao
Teetan's season springs back to life at Sha Tin
HONG KONG RACING
4 hours ago
KA YING RISING, ZAC PURTON / Randwick trials // 2025 /// Photo by Jeremy Ng
Eyes to the sky: Purton sees upside if rain hits Ka Ying Rising’s Everest trial
HONG KONG RACING
03-10-2026 15:00 HKT
Solid State winning on debut at Sha Tin. HKJC
Solid State a picture of calm in Purton's morning gallops
HONG KONG RACING
03-10-2026 08:47 HKT
Sha Tin Raceccourse. HKJC
Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Sha Tin, Sunday, October 4
HONG KONG RACING
02-10-2026 12:13 HKT
Ka Ying Rising, track work, Sydney, Australia. HKJC
Bigger, better: Ka Ying Rising’s Everest defense takes shape as he settles into Sydney
HONG KONG RACING
01-10-2026 21:59 HKT
Colourful King wins the G3 National Day Cup under jockey Zac Purton for trainer David Eustace. Sing Tao
Colourful King's clean start clinches Group 3 and opens door to Royal Ascot dream
HONG KONG RACING
01-10-2026 21:52 HKT
Brett Crawford and connections of All Are Mine after winning Race 2. Sing Tao
RACEDAY REVIEW: Crawford breaks through as Hall bags treble and Ka Ying Lightning stays unbeaten
HONG KONG RACING
01-10-2026 21:45 HKT
Size salutes "racehorse" Sky Jewellery after gutsy defeat of Hot Delight
HONG KONG RACING
01-10-2026 18:50 HKT
Nichola Yuen, Pierre Ng and connections celebrate the win of Victor The Winner. Sing Tao.
RACEDAY FOCUS: Yuen-Ng hot streak rolls on — but for how long?
HONG KONG RACING
30-09-2026 20:01 HKT
Idol Thoughts.
IDOL THOUGHTS: Why the market keeps getting Invincible Ibis and Little Paradise wrong
HONG KONG RACING
30-09-2026 16:03 HKT
Led by the Dean and professors of the Faculty of Medicine, the new cohort of HKU medical students entered the hall to participate in the White Coat Ceremony.
Over 330 medical freshmen don white coats at University of Hong Kong ceremony
NEWS
03-10-2026 21:06 HKT
(file photo)
Teenager arrested at Hong Kong airport for luggage theft
NEWS
02-10-2026 14:00 HKT
Kyren Wilson (left) and Director of Immigration Benson Kwok Joon-fung
Snooker world champion Kyren Wilson becomes HK resident through talent scheme
NEWS
13 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.