Ka Ying Rising sits at the top of the LONGINES World’s Best Racehorse Rankings on 135, the highest mark ever given to a sprinter and a number Hong Kong has every right to celebrate. When the world’s handicappers meet here for the International Races, they will happily explain how he got there. They seem far less forthcoming on how Tempted, Autumn Glow and Point Of Law missed the list altogether.

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Australian commentators were apoplectic when not one of their horses made the latest 36 rated 122 or higher, and they have a point, even if some of them have made it at full volume. Tempted beat Ka Ying Rising in The Everest. Working back from the list, the handicappers must have rated the Hong Kong champion’s Randwick run around 122, leaving the mare who beat him lower still.

On paper Australia’s slide is real, from five horses rated 122 or higher in 2012, 2013 and 2018 to one apiece from 2022 to 2024 and none since, and those numbers now carry real weight. The country lost the power to grade its own races last December, when the Asian Racing Federation’s pattern committee took over its black-type decisions after a near-decade stand-off over governance. It stages 77 Group 1 races, and ratings like these will help decide which of them keep their status.

A soft track and a wide draw might well justify the Everest call, and if Australian racing is in a lean patch, fans deserve to hear that in ways that educate them. Instead they get silence. Nothing below 122 is published until January, and neither the Everest rating nor its anchor horse is published at all. If the handicappers want fans to take 135 seriously, they need to explain how Tempted came out below 122.

The rankings can adjust: Japan’s great globetrotters were chronically underrated not so long ago. Almond Eye broke the world record in the 2018 Japan Cup only to be rated 124, yet five years later Equinox topped the world on 135 and the Japan Cup was named the world’s best race.

What the system struggles with is explaining itself, and that problem runs through everything from the misleading name to the process, the publication and the presentation. The IFHA website looks dated and untouched in years, and one critic who posted the list on social media said it looked like somebody had punched it out on Excel. The list is a set of peak ratings, ranked, and printing the race beside each figure would clear up much confusion. The lists did exactly that until 2016.

People at the top of racing have suggested there could be a better way to decide the world’s best. Forever Young and Romantic Warrior took on all comers on any surface, in any country. As Hong Kong honors Romantic Warrior, it is time to consider a points system that rewards durability and adds bonus points for winning away from home, alongside the peak ratings rather than instead of them.

Racing talks constantly about storytelling and engaging fans, yet too many officials still act as though decisions can be made ‘in camera’ in 2026. The rankings are a misunderstood mess, but they are not beyond saving, and the fans who follow Ka Ying Rising, Tempted and every horse in between want them to be good. Show the calculations and name the race, and the number at the top of the list might finally get the respect it deserves.