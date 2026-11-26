Chef Angelo Agliano was one of the chefs to take part in the Week of Italian Cuisine in the World masterclasses, teaching students to cook mezzi paccheri with Sicilian red shrimps and basil pesto. It captures his philosophy in a single bowl: simple pasta, sweet tender shrimp, and pesto doing the talking. No ornaments. No hiding.

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From San Siro to the 102nd floor

As director of one-Michelin-star Tosca di Angelo at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, Agliano has cooked for football star Cristiano Ronaldo, but his proudest fan moment involves a different legend. “My father and I were huge fans of Javier Zanetti,” he says. “Then one day, I find him in the restaurant for lunch.” The former Inter Milan captain’s visit was a full-circle moment for the Sicilian chef, and proof that in Hong Kong, football, fame, and fine dining collide on the 102nd floor.

That collision extends beyond the pitch. During six years in Taipei, Agliano struck up an unlikely friendship with Mandopop superstar Wang Leehom. The experience pushed him to learn Mandarin. “In 2010, almost no people spoke English in Taiwan. So I forced myself to learn.” For a chef who believes you cannot understand a culture’s food without speaking to its people, it was a practical move.

Mezzi paccheri pasta with Sicilian red prawns and organic basil pesto sauce.

The art of simplicity

And understanding food is what Agliano does best. His philosophy is simple: “Doing a simple dish is much more difficult than doing a complicated one. With simplicity, there is no hiding behind ornaments.” He stays true to the traditional recipes of his Sicilian childhood – when he learned to catch and prepare fish with his father – while translating them into fine-dining elegance.

His seasonal menus change every three months, a discipline he insists keeps “your fantasy, your passion” alive. He draws heavily on local produce, particularly Hong Kong’s seafood. “The grouper here is amazing, much better than Europe,” he says. “In Europe it’s … too hard. Here the fish is still small and very tender.” He pairs it with his own sauces and local vegetables, blending Mediterranean roots with the city’s bounty.

That connection to the city’s ingredients is personal. Agliano lives in Tai Kok Tsui and makes a point of visiting the local wet market regularly, not just for the restaurant, but for cooking at home. For him, a good chef has to see, touch, and smell what the city is offering. It is part of the discipline, part of the culture.

Red star grouper in matalotta soup with olives, tomatoes and capers from Salina, Sicily.

The chicken and the mooncake

Yet he draws the line at chicken. “Hong Kong’s yellow chicken is too nice,” he insists. “It belongs on its own. I never have it on my menu.” He also has a soft spot for the humble mooncake, thanks to his Chinese chef’s homemade version. “I tell him always, it’s the best [I’ve ever tried] in my life. Top, top, top, top.”

Agliano’s journey to Hong Kong was never planned. Plucked from Monte Carlo by French chef Joël Robuchon, he helped open L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon in Hong Kong and Taipei, earning three Michelin stars during his tenure in the SAR. After a quieter stint in Taiwan – “I got boring,” he admits – he returned in 2016 and opened his own restaurant before taking on his current role, craving the city’s “unique electricity.” He compares Hong Kong’s dining scene to Tokyo, New York, Paris, and London: “If you’re not good, you go out.”

The three-star dream

Now 50, with 30 years in the kitchen, he has a clear dream: a three-Michelin-star restaurant with his name on it. But he is not chasing stars for ego. “When you get to this kind of award, you’re really happy,” he says. “But for me, it’s about the passion. The fantasy. Keep it alive.”

And to anyone who thinks Italian food begins and ends with pizza? He smiles. “Of course, we do fine dining. But when you taste the perfect dish – sugar, salt, a bit of fat, all balanced – every bite [makes you discover] a different level. Then when you finish, you want to go again.”