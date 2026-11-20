As Hong Kong Gourmet Month spotlights the city’s cocktail scene with a festival and a curated trail through Lan Kwai Fong, two industry figures have recommended their favorite bars and drinks to encourage residents and visitors to explore the city’s nightlife.

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The Tourism Board’s “Cocktail Fest Month 2026: A Citywide Buzz” and “Sip and Savour in LKF” initiatives will feature themed bar routes, special promotions, and activities at bars, in a bid to boost the dining sector and revitalize the bar industry. Cocktail Fest Month is highlighted by a festival – with over 100 pours – at Central Market on November 20 to 22.

Anthea Cheung So-may

Anthea Cheung So-may, director of the Lan Kwai Fong Association, highlighted two venues participating in “Sip and Savour in LKF”: Ripples and Inshi.

Ripples has a striking interior and a seasonal menu that includes the Chrysanthemum Tea cocktail. Cheung said the refreshing, easy-drinking cocktail was one of her personal favorites and would appeal to women.

Chrysanthemum Tea from Ripples

The venue will also host a one-night-only guest bartending session on November 26 with Vietnamese bartender San Tran, who has frequently placed highly in international competitions.

Meanwhile, Inshi offers a curated selection of whiskies from Scotland, Japan, India and elsewhere. Its “whisky passport” lets guests add their names to an honor wall after trying 100 collector whiskies selected by the founder. Cheung said the venue gives patrons a chance to “slow down and savor drinks”. A whisky-tasting masterclass is scheduled for November 29.

Cecilia Wong

Cecilia Wong, chairman of the Hong Kong Wine & Spirits Writers Association, singled out bars on Asia’s 50 Best Bars list, including Bar Leone, which she praised for its Roman-inspired decor and relaxed atmosphere. Her favorite cocktail there is the Yuzu Negroni, which combines yuzu, lemon peel, spices and botanicals for a fresh aroma.

Wong also recommended COA HK for its focus on Mexican spirits, including mezcal and tequila. She praised its Frozen Batanga, made with tequila, cola slush, lime and sea salt, describing the combination as an unexpected match and the icy drink as easy to enjoy.

Yuzu Negroni from Bar Leone

Bar sector in high spirits

Bar operators are upbeat following a series of major events. Chin Chun-wing, chairman of the Hong Kong Bar and Club Association, said the sector had been recovering steadily since Halloween.

He predicted that Hong Kong Gourmet Month and Hong Kong WinterFest – which features festive installations and light shows in Central, Tsim Sha Tsui, and Causeway Bay – could bring brisk business and help lift bar revenue by 10 to 20 percent year on year.

Chin said local bars were in a strong position and expressed hope that initiatives such as Cocktail Fest Month would help establish Hong Kong’s cocktail culture as a signature attraction promoted internationally.

Chin Chun-wing

Lawmaker Peter Shiu Ka-fai said he occasionally goes for drinks with friends, and found the atmosphere lively when visiting bars in Lan Kwai Fong and Causeway Bay this month.

He said he looked forward to promoting the Christmas events, adding that they would help create an upbeat mood across Hong Kong and benefit the bar industry.