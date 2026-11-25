Christmas celebrations at Eaton HK are taking two rather different forms this year, with an Alpine-inspired festive buffet at The Astor and a Christmas Eve party dedicated to Cantopop and Mandopop.

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Whether it is a leisurely meal with family or a night of singing along to familiar hits with friends, the Jordan hotel is offering something for both sides of the festive season.

An Alpine Christmas at The Astor

Running from November 23 to December 31, The Astor Christmas Chalet Buffet transforms the hotel's all-day dining restaurant into a cozy, Alpine-style ski chalet, complete with roasted chestnuts, mulled wine and traditional festive dishes.

Dinner guests will each receive a serving of Maine lobster Thermidor, except on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, when chilled Boston lobster will instead be available at the seafood counter. The rotating seafood selection also includes oysters, brown crab, snow crab legs, whelk and green mussels.

At the carving station, traditional roasted turkey is served with gravy and cranberry sauce, while roasted orange duck makes a special appearance on December 24 and 25. Other festive offerings include halibut Wellington with hollandaise sauce, pan-seared foie gras and cheese fondue accompanied by cold cuts, pickles and baguette.

A 36-month-aged Iberico ham will also be available from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day and on New Year's Eve.

Beyond the festive classics, diners can explore a rotating selection of roasted Australian sirloin steak, porchetta, honey-roasted ham, Japanese tempura and made-to-order pasta.

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Those with a sweet tooth can head to the chocolate raclette station, where melted chocolate is scraped directly over crisp waffles. Christmas tree cakes, gingerbread gateaux and snowflake-shaped vanilla and blueberry cakes round out the dessert selection.

Seasonal drinks include mulled wine, cinnamon apple cider and hot chocolate served with a butter croissant.

Adult buffet prices start from HK$468 for lunch and HK$768 for dinner, with special pricing on selected festive dates. A free-flow beverage package is available for an additional HK$90.

Counting down to Christmas with Canto-Mandopop

For those looking to continue the celebrations after dinner, Eaton HK's Canto-Mandopop: Xmas Edition party returns the spotlight to Chinese-language pop music on Christmas Eve.

Taking place at Maggie & Michelle on the hotel's second floor, the party brings together seven DJs from three independent music collectives for their first joint performance.

Soda Mix's Lokyii, Shirley, Kim, Soda and Moon will be joined by Delta T from Timez Records and DEANZ from Young Gen, with another special guest yet to be announced.

From nostalgic Cantopop classics to contemporary Mandopop hits, the five-hour party will take guests through different generations of Chinese-language music as they count down to Christmas.

There will also be a festive best-dressed competition judged by professional stylist Rickykazaf, with winners receiving a complimentary one-night stay at Eaton HK.

Ticket upgrades include a selection of Hong Kong street-food favorites with a festive twist, from rice rolls, siu mai and curry fish balls to gingerbread egg waffles.

The party runs from 9pm on December 24 until 2am the following morning. Limited early-bird tickets start at HK$330, with each ticket including at least two drinks. VIP tables are also available.

Click here for details.