The first thing you do at one of Macau’s most intimate Cantonese dining destinations is take off your shoes.

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At House of Origin in Galaxy Macau, guests are invited to change into slippers before settling into what feels more like a well-appointed private residence than a restaurant. There is a lounge to relax in, a karaoke system for those inclined to linger and, just steps from the dining table, an open kitchen where much of the meal comes together.

There is no conventional dining hall. Instead, two private dining rooms, each with its own kitchen, offer a personalized experience built around the Cantonese tradition of hosting friends and family at home.

Behind the concept is culinary director Xu Jingye, best known for Shanghai’s two-Michelin-starred 102 House. Working alongside resident chef Tim Lam, Xu brings his appreciation for traditional Cantonese techniques, seasonal ingredients and regional produce to a philosophy the restaurant calls “Refined Homeliness.”

It is an approach that has already earned House of Origin a place among Tatler Best’s 20 Restaurants in Macau and its Best New Restaurant accolade for 2026.

Chef Xu Jingye.

Familiar flavors, finer details

The meal began with a dim sum box featuring clam siu mai, rice straw-smoked char siu and crab roe xiao long bao. The gentle smokiness of the char siu added another dimension to a familiar Cantonese favorite, offering an early glimpse of Xu’s approach to traditional dishes.

A bowl of almond soup with fish maw and pork lung followed. Silky, milky and comforting, the soup is one of those old-fashioned Cantonese preparations whose apparent simplicity belies the painstaking work involved, particularly in preparing the pork lung. The addition of fish maw lent the classic a more luxurious dimension without losing its comforting character.

From there, the meal turned toward seafood, beginning with wok-fried lobster with fermented black beans. The natural sweetness of the lobster found a fitting counterpart in the savory depth of one of the Cantonese kitchen’s most familiar seasonings.

Wild-caught fish finished with a seafood sauce followed, reflecting the kitchen’s emphasis on bringing out the natural flavors of its ingredients.

Part of the pleasure of dining here is the proximity to the kitchen. Watching the chefs work over high heat, hearing the sizzle of the wok and having dishes brought directly to the table adds a dimension to the meal that is often missing when the kitchen is tucked away behind closed doors.

Chefs prepared the rice straw-smoked char siu just few meters away from guests.

Among the restaurant’s signatures is steamed flower crab with homemade shrimp roe noodles, a dish that gives as much attention to what lies beneath the shellfish as to the crab itself.

The silver needle rice noodles are made with locally sourced dried shrimp roe and clam broth instead of water. Placed beneath the crab during steaming, they absorb its juices, bringing together layers of seafood flavor.

The crab may command the initial attention, but the short, plump noodles almost steal the show. It is a particularly thoughtful treatment of a humble ingredient and a reminder that the most memorable part of a dish need not be its most expensive component.

That same sensibility carries through to another signature, the roasted goose with mint. Drawing inspiration from traditional Cantonese goose preparations, Xu incorporates fermented black beans and mint into the seasoning. Beneath the crisp skin, the succulent meat carries a subtle herbal fragrance that provides a refreshing contrast to its richness.

The goose also came with an unexpectedly playful accompaniment: noodles tossed with rich roast goose juices, served in a cup reminiscent of instant noodles.

It was a clever nod to an everyday comfort food, made all the more enjoyable by its familiar presentation. The dish captured the spirit of House of Origin particularly well — a kitchen serious about its craft but not so serious that it cannot have a little fun.

The comforts of home

After the richness of the seafood and roast goose, the remaining savory courses returned to the quieter pleasures of Cantonese home cooking.

Daikon braised with shiitake mushrooms demonstrated how satisfying a dish built around simple ingredients could be, while glutinous rice with Chinese cured meats evoked the familiar comforts of the cooler months.

The meal concluded with ginger milk curd, a traditional Cantonese dessert made by combining fresh ginger juice with warm milk. Delicate in texture with the gentle warmth of ginger, it was a fittingly understated end to an elaborate banquet.

House of Origin’s appeal ultimately lies in how naturally these different elements sit together. Lobster, fish maw and flower crab share the table with braised daikon, glutinous rice and ginger milk curd, with just as much thought given to the latter.

In a city where fine dining often comes with a considerable sense of occasion, Xu offers a different interpretation of luxury. It is found not only in exceptional ingredients or painstaking techniques, but also in the intimacy of a meal prepared just steps from the table, the freedom to linger over conversation and the pleasure of rediscovering familiar flavors.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com