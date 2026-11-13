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FOOD & WINE

A slice of Hong Kong: The enduring charm of egg tart

FOOD & WINE
1 hour ago

by

Marco Lam

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Few Hong Kong treats are as recognizable as the egg tart. Its smooth, golden custard and pastry shell fill bakery windows across the city, ready to be enjoyed warm with milk tea.

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Known locally as daan tat, the pastry tells a story of culinary exchange.

Inspired by European custard tarts, it was adapted by Cantonese bakers in southern China in the early 20th century before becoming a familiar sight in postwar Hong Kong.

As cha chaan tengs—local cafés serving affordable Chinese and Western-inspired dishes—flourished, egg tarts found a place alongside pineapple buns and French toast. Once associated with Western-style dining, they became an everyday pleasure for students, workers and families.

Hong Kong's classic egg tart comes in two shells. The flaky version, sou pei, is made by folding dough and fat into layers that separate in the oven, producing a light, crisp bite. The cookie-crust version, kuk kei pei, uses a short, biscuit-like pastry that crumbles gently against the silky filling. Its buttery flavor and firmer texture offer a pleasure all their own.

Unlike the Portuguese-style tarts popular in Macau, which typically have caramelized tops, traditional Hong Kong egg tarts are smooth and sunny yellow.

Today, inventive bakers experiment with sourdough shells, intricate layers and new flavors. Yet the old-fashioned cookie crust has a quieter allure. It evokes glass display cases, the aroma of butter and the small ritual of stopping at a neighborhood bakery on the way home.

As long-established cafés and bakeries close, such everyday traditions can feel increasingly precious. But across Hong Kong, bakers still turn out cookie-crust tarts with their own signatures, from thick, deeply buttery shells to lighter, crisp-edged versions.

For visitors, the egg tart offers an accessible introduction to the city's food culture. For locals, it is something more intimate: a modest pastry woven into the rhythm of everyday life.

Six places to try classic cookie-crust egg tarts

Bakery
Price
Selling Point
Gold Garden Cafe, Cheung Sha WanHK$11Thick, buttery crust with lightly charred edges and a satisfying crunch. Available in limited batches, usually in the afternoon
Kang Tian Bakery, North PointHK$6Generously thick yet crumbly crust with a delicate buttery aroma, complemented by smooth, well-balanced custard
Pak See Kut Cake Shop, Wan ChaiHK$6Substantial, bowl-shaped cookie crust with a rich, sweet custard filling. Available exclusively at its Stone Nullah Lane branch
San Hing Bakery & Cakes, Sham Shui PoHK$4An affordable classic featuring a thinner, crisp crust and smooth, mildly sweet custard
Maria's Bakery, CentralHK$9Signature Uncle Fong egg tart with a neatly shaped, crisp crust and a subtle savory finish that balances the custard's sweetness
Tsui Lam Yuen, Kwun TongHK$5Traditional neighborhood favorite with a moderately thick, crunchy crust and silky, lightly sweetened custard

 

egg tartcookie-crust

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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