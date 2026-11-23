There is something particularly intimate about hearing a wine story from the family that made it.

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At SOMM at The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong, a one-night dinner brought Louise Coulon, the ninth generation of the family behind Champagne Roger Coulon, to the table to introduce the estate and guide guests through the evening’s pours.

Rather than a formal tasting, the dinner unfolded at an easy pace around five courses, with each wine becoming part of the meal rather than the sole focus.

Roger Coulon’s roots lie in Vrigny in Champagne’s Montagne de Reims, where the family has worked its vineyards for generations. The estate farms organically and works extensively with Pinot Meunier, including vines planted on the sandy soils around its home village.

The evening began with Vindemia Premier Cru Zero Dosage NV before moving into SOMM’s first course: Tasmanian ocean trout with potatoes, crème fraîche, dill and ocean trout roe, paired with Heri-Hodie Premier Cru Extra Brut NV.

Tasmanian ocean trout with potatoes, crème fraîche, dill & ocean trout roe.

Heri-Hodie Premier Cru Extra Brut NV.

It was a gentle opening before the menu became richer.

A beautifully structured duck, foie gras and black winter truffle pâté en croûte arrived with shallot jam and L’Hommée Premier Cru Extra Brut NV, followed by confit toothfish with roasted cauliflower and Champagne beurre blanc, served with Bandite – Le Grand Chemin 2019.

The progression felt deliberate: seafood gave way to pastry, foie gras and truffle, then back to fish in a buttery sauce, allowing the wines to move naturally with the changing weight of the dishes.

Beyond the bubbles

The most interesting moment came with the main course of binchotan-grilled Vosges quail, served with Paimpol beans, mirepoix, Morteau sausage and quail jus.

Binchotan-grilled Vosges quail with Paimpol beans, mirepoix, Morteau sausage & quail jus.

Two wines accompanied the dish: Le Mont Moine 2020 and Millésime Blanc de Noirs 2014.

Le Mont Moine offered a small surprise. Unlike the other pours, it is not Champagne but a still red Coteaux Champenois made entirely from Pinot Meunier.

Tasting it beside an aged Blanc de Noirs gave the dinner a broader perspective on the grape that Louise had spoken about throughout the evening.

Rather than diving deeply into technicalities, the pairing simply showed how one variety could appear in very different forms depending on how it was handled.

Le Mont Moine 2020 — 100% Pinot Meunier, Coteaux Champenois red (left), and Millésime Blanc de Noirs 2014.

Dessert brought the evening back to a lighter register with almond panna cotta, fresh and candied grapefruit, grapefruit sorbet and Champagne jelly, paired with Rosélie Rosé de Saignée Premier Cru NV.

The grapefruit kept the finish fresh after the richer middle courses, closing the dinner without feeling overly heavy.

What made the evening memorable was less any single bottle than the sense of continuity running through it. With Louise moving between tables and sharing the background of the estate, the wines felt connected to a family story rather than presented simply as labels to be analyzed.

That personal element is also part of the appeal of SOMM’s regular wine dinners. The restaurant hosts visiting producers on a monthly basis, giving diners the chance to hear directly from the people behind the bottles while experiencing them alongside a menu designed specifically for the occasion.

For one evening, Roger Coulon’s wines became less about tasting notes and more about the pleasure of seeing how food, wine and conversation can shape the same table.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

