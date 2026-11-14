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FOOD & WINE

Seventeen must-try claypot rice spots in Hong Kong as cooler weather arrives

FOOD & WINE
2 hours ago
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As cooler weather arrives, discovering Hong Kong's best claypot rice is easier than ever with this geographical directory of the city's top seventeen spots, written in continuous narrative form to guide your culinary journey.

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Starting on Hong Kong Island, the vibrant dining hub of Causeway Bay is home to Yorucho, located on the sixteenth floor of Circle Tower at 28 Tang Lung Street, which specializes in modern Japanese-Korean fusion claypots. 

In neighboring Wan Chai, diners can choose between LAI's Kitchen, situated on the first floor of the Harvard Commercial Building at 105 to 111 Thomson Road, known for its rich house-rendered lard, or the Michelin Bib Gourmand-recommended Ship Kee on the sixth floor of Hopewell Centre at 183 Queen's Road East, which serves traditional handcrafted Cantonese claypots.

Heading west, Kwan Kee Claypot Rice at Shop 1 on the ground floor of Wo Yick Mansion on 263 Queen's Road West in Sai Wan remains a legendary neighborhood favorite, while Sheung Hei on the ground floor of 25 North Street in Kennedy Town utilizes volcanic stone-heated stoves for perfect rice crusts. On the eastern side of the island, Siu Wah Kitchen offers over thirty creative pairings at Stalls CF1 and 3 of the Aldrich Bay Market Cooked Food Centre on 15 Aldrich Bay Road in Shau Kei Wan.

Crossing over to Kowloon, the bustling streets of Mong Kok host two unique venues. Hong Kong Old Street, located on the fifth floor of Callton Center at 575 Nathan Road, pairs its tableside-cooked claypot rice with hotpot, while Ai Shan Claypot Kee at Shops 4 to 6 on the ground floor of Rejoice Court on 18 Fa Yuen Street serves fiery Hunan-style stir-fries over rice. 

Further south in Yau Ma Tei, the nostalgic Temple Street Hing Kee Restaurant at 15 Temple Street remains a historic hotspot. Moving towards the eastern side of Kowloon, Wing Kee Restaurant at Shop A to B on the ground floor of 12 Yuk Wah Crescent in Tsz Wan Shan is famous for its dramatic flame-rose wine pots. 

San Po Kong is a major claypot hub, featuring Kong Yeah Home at 87 King Fuk Street, which also has a branch on the ground floor of 9 Lau Li Street in Tin Hau, and Delicious Claypot Rice on the ground floor of 56 Yin Hing Street. Nearby in Sham Shui Po, Chikayan Hotpot Rice serves budget-friendly, open-flame claypots on the ground floor of 187 Ki Lung Street. Rounding out Kowloon, Thai Pot serves made-to-order claypots on the tenth floor of One Pacific Centre at 414 Kwun Tong Road in Kwun Tong.

In the New Territories, Tsuen Wan boasts two exceptional options. Kong Wu Siu Jaan at Shop 1 on the ground floor of Po Shing Mansion on 30 Hau Tei Square is highly regarded for its customizable lard-infused rice, while the mainland chain Kam Chaang Kee Claypot Rice brings its specialty eel and scrambled egg claypots to Shop L on the ground floor of 9 Fu Wah Street. Finally, in Tuen Mun, Lantern Restaurant serves premium, high-end seafood claypots at Shop 3230 on the third floor of Tuen Mun Town Plaza Phase 1 at 1 Tuen Shun Street, completing this ultimate winter guide.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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