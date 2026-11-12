Sip your way through Hong Kong: Cocktail trails, fine wines and late-night revelry

From intimate speakeasies tucked away in Central to sophisticated wine pairings at Michelin-starred restaurants, Hong Kong's drinking scene offers no shortage of ways to enjoy a good glass.

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This November, Hong Kong Gourmet Month brings the city's diverse drinking culture into focus, inviting visitors and locals to discover inventive cocktails, exceptional wines and a fresh take on familiar local flavors.

One of the highlights is a citywide cocktail trail featuring 30 bars across six themed routes, each offering a different glimpse into Hong Kong's bar scene. From hidden speakeasies and classic Central establishments to rising mixology talents and luxury hotel bars, the experience encourages drinkers to venture beyond their usual haunts.

For HK$399, participants can select a themed route and visit three participating bars, enjoying a specially curated drink at each stop.

Among the featured venues is Tell Camellia, known for its imaginative approach to tea-infused cocktails. Its Iron Tea draws inspiration from Hong Kong's tea culture, transforming familiar flavors into a contemporary cocktail experience.

At The Doctor's Residence by Dr. Fern, the specially created Fruit of the Bloom offers a refreshing interpretation of the classic Gimlet. Made with an exclusive gin developed in collaboration with Copenhagen Distillery, the cocktail combines lychee and Japanese yuzu for delicate fruity and botanical notes.

For wine enthusiasts, Hong Kong Gourmet Month also brings sommeliers and acclaimed chefs together for a series of exclusive food and wine pairing menus.

At three-Michelin-starred T'ang Court, carefully selected wines accompany Cantonese delicacies, including lobster and premium abalone. Two-Michelin-starred Arbor takes a different approach, pairing its Nordic-inspired Japanese cuisine with natural wines and selections from distinctive wine-producing regions.

Meanwhile, at Michelin-starred Andō, sommelier Carlito Chiu draws on the restaurant's Spanish and Japanese culinary influences to create wine pairings that complement the character and flavors of each dish.

The celebrations culminate in Cocktail Fest 2026, held at Central Market from November 20 to 22. Featuring more than 20 participating bars and spirits brands, the three-day festival will offer over 100 cocktails and specialty spirits.

Central Market. (File)

Adding a distinctly Hong Kong touch, the event will introduce cocktail pairings with local street snacks, including fish balls and braised delicacies, bringing familiar flavors into an unexpected drinking experience.

The festivities continue into the night on November 20 and 21 with special Cantopop parties at a Gu Liang Cai in Central. DJ Hyphen and DJ Suki will provide the soundtrack on consecutive nights, while guest bartenders take over the bar with exclusive creations.

Together, these experiences offer a snapshot of Hong Kong's drinking culture, where international influences meet local traditions and bartenders continue to experiment with new flavors.

Whether it is a carefully chosen glass of wine, a cocktail inspired by Hong Kong's culinary heritage or a late-night drink accompanied by Cantopop, November offers plenty of reasons to raise a glass and rediscover the city, one sip at a time.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

